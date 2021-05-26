Port Authority Star On Representing The Transgender Community In Film

When you surround yourself with a crew that really wants to make sure we are as authentic as possible, then there's many different voices and many different people on set, making sure that it's done correctly. All these businesses and magazines and enterprises in entertainment don't like to be told what they're not doing and what they could be doing better because they think that they're the professionals. But every single day, there are people that are born to do certain things that come from those communities that can tell things differently. I think if you're open to that creativity then you're open to the world changing.