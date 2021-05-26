Ant-Man And The Wasp’s Evangeline Lilly Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing Updates On Her Training For Quantumania

Training is an essential part of performing in any superhero movie, especially when it comes to Marvel. And The Wasp herself, Evangeline Lily, is no exception, especially as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s production continues to roll on. The Ant-Man and the Wasp star shared updates on her training for Quantumania.
Evangeline Lily took to her Instagram to show her progress as she trains for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The MCU star revealed her two-year struggle with illness and her slow recovery. Lily seems to be pushing herself to return for the sequel, even as she may have to “hobble to get there.” Check out the actress’s defiant workout post below:
Evangeline Lily seemed determined and resilient as she prepared to be in top physical condition for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While her exercise was simple, it appeared to be major progress given her prior condition. You must commend the MCU star for pushing through the pain so she can return for the anticipated sequel.
In another Instagram post, Evangeline Lily shared more of her story about her deteriorating physical condition. The actress gave some insight into her current method of training. She said about living with chronic pain since the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame:
I have spent a good part of the past two years in bed struggling through a very serious physical breakdown. Now I need to rebuild my strength in order to be able to bring the Wasp back to life again. In order to build strength, I need a strong base. My base is so compromised from decades of injury, misalignment, compensation and over-working.
Later, she revealed her secret battle with lower back pain and injuries in more detail. Evangeline Lily gave the fitness program creator praise for helping her overcome her physical challenges. The actress said this about making her return as The Wasp:
After 26 years of lower back pain, injury and weakness, I am starting to feel strength coming into that area of my body again and it feels amazing! My heart is so full of gratitude for Eric’s research, dedication and passion to share his theories with the world. And I am so grateful that he will hopefully help me be able to do justice to this epic heroine one more time.
Knowing her ordeal with serious pain and injury makes her return to the MCU even more commendable. Again, kudos to Evangeline Lily for trying to improve her physical condition for the sake of the sequel. Check out Lily’s full inspirational Instagram post below:
Given the rigorous physical demands of Marvel films, Evangeline Lily is serving as an excellent example of triumphing over any adversary. Dealing with health issues would be a deal-breaker for most, but the actress is doing everything possible to bring The Wasp back once more. Hopefully all of Lily’s work pays off when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.