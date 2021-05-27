Sony Keeps Teasing Spider-Man Fans Over No Way Home Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
As far as superheroes go, one of Marvel’s most popular has always been Spider-Man. It’s for this reason that he’s been adapted for film so many times before. Tom Holland is the current live-action version of the web slinger, and fans are eager for any information and/or footage about his threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. And Sony is taking the time to tease the rabid fanbase about said trailer.
Anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been steadily building, as countless rumors and fan theories made their way online. As such, fans are eager to see any footage, and try to confirm or deny the reports swirling around the threequel. Sony knows this, and took the time to poke fun at us all when Spider-Man was trending, posting:
Now that’s just cruel. The generations of Spider-Man fans will continue waiting for any footage from Jon Watts’ No Way Home, although it’s possible that Sony and/or Marvel might troll us for a while first. Hopefully it’s all worth it in the end.
The above image comes to us from Sony’s official Twitter page, which responses when Spider-Man started trending on the social media outlet. Indeed, the web-slinger has been getting a ton of attention lately as Sony continues to grow its live-action Spider-Verse with Venom 2 and the recently cast Kraven The Hunter project. But with Tom Holland’s upcoming threequel set to arrive this winter, it’s only a matter of time before a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives.
The new Spider-Man movies are moving to Disney+ shortly, where the rest of Tom Holland's appearance in the MCU can currently be found.
Comic book fans are usually very eager for trailers, as it offers a limited idea of what’s to come with each new release. Considering how long it's been since a Marvel superhero graced the big screen, this is especially true. And when you add in the countless rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the people are demanding answers.
Moviegoers immediately connected with Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man, and were delighted to see him crossover with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the subject of countless rumors, with the most wild being that the multiverse is in play, featuring the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. It’s a fascinating concept, and seems possible thanks to the movie’s inclusion of Doctor Strange.
Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have both denied the return of past Spider-Man actors in Far From Home. But since the movie is confirmed to feature the return of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina from the previous franchises, anything seems possible.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.