Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Trailer: Paramount+ Joins The Streaming War With Trippy Action Flick

This summer is shaping up to be a different kind of movie season with various studios going different routes with their big releases, between classic theatrical releases, the new hybrid model found on HBO Max and Disney+ and more big-budget movies than ever finding first homes on streaming than ever before. Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action film Infinite is going right to Paramount+ in just a couple weeks and we have a first look at it.

It was just announced the other day that Training Day director Antoine Fuqua’s latest movie would hit the new streaming service instead of theaters. And now we have a release date along with the trailer for the epic filled with car stunts, star power and a story centered on reincarnation. Mark Wahlberg stars as a mysterious man who learns that his hallucinations are actually real memories from his past lives. Trippy, right?

The trailer opens with a bearded Chiwetel Ejiofor entering an interrogation room with Mark Wahlberg’s character of Evan Michaels and laying down a number of items on the table. Ejiofor pushes him to his limits asking him if the various items belong to him while pulling a gun on him with a single bullet in it. While Evan holds one of the items, he started to remember something, perhaps jogging his memory about one of his past lives.

Then Kingsman actress Sophie Cookson zooms in to grab Evan from wherever he’s being held, leading to a high-pursuit chase through a building. We then learn through the voice over that Mark Wahlberg’s character is what is called an “infinite,” who has apparently lived and died thousands of times before. It sounds like the plot revolves around Evan needing to understand who he was in his past lives in order to unlock something extraordinary.

