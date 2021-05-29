Black Adam Producer Confirms Key Detail About The Rock’s Superhero Suit

We’ve been waiting quite a while for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to portray Black Adam in the DC Universe, and his very own anti-hero film is finally in production. Even though we’ve still got a little while until we see Johnson in full superhuman glory on the big screen, we’ve been slowly getting little sneak peeks into the progress of the highly anticipated film, mostly from the excited star himself. While we haven’t seen him in costume yet, a Black Adam producer has now given us confirmation of a key detail about Johnson’s super suit.