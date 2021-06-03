5 Times The Fast & Furious Characters Created A Ton Of Collateral Damage

Since we first met Dom Toretto and company in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, we’ve watched the group of street racers-turned-superheroes bring down planes, trains, and automobiles (as well as other modes of transportation) for one reason or another. And while the exploits of Vin Diesel’s most badass character make for a great movie-going experience, one aspect of the movies that seems to get glossed over (or at not mentioned whatsoever) is the collateral damage caused by the various characters in the first nine films of the multi-billion-dollar franchise.

So, with that in mind, we’ve put together a quick list of all the times the Fast and Furious characters have created a ton of collateral damage, whether it be the destruction of vehicles and property as well as all the injuries and potential deaths left in their wake. And with F9 right around the corner, now is the perfect time to look at all the dangerously unsafe yet popcorn-grabbing-worthy destruction from the franchise thus far.