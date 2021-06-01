Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Saved A Very Important James Bond Cornerstone Until The End And That Was Pivotal

Yes, the theme may have been titled “You Know My Name,” but audiences still want to see such moments take shape in a reboot such as this. And the team behind Casino Royale also made sure that whatever was reintroduced to audiences was the real important stuff. In fact, the martini line, the tuxedo and Bond’s self name drop are probably the three hallmarks you need in order to keep with the classic form of the 007 saga; along with at least one moment to let the classic theme tune really swing out.