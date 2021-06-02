Taika Waititi’s Response To Wrapping Thor: Love And Thunder Is So On Brand

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment world. There are a number of projects currently in the works, including Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The upcoming blockbuster marks the first time a hero was given a fourth solo flick, and the filmmaker’s response to finally wrapping production is so on brand.
Thor: Love and Thunder has been filming down under, including the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy. But principal photography has finally wrapped, with both Waititi and Chris Hemsworth sharing a set photo to celebrate. The filmmaker responded to this major step forward, saying:
Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and Chris Hemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that.This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.
As always, Taika Waititi’s sense of humor shines through in this post. While celebrating wrapping principal photography for Thor: Love and Thunder, he was sure to poke fun at himself. After all, it’s impossible to look as cool as Chris Hemsworth, especially while rocking the motion capture dots necessary to bring his character Korg to life.
Taika Waititi’s post comes from his personal Instagram account, with the Oscar-winning filmmaker accruing an impressive 2.5 million followers on the social media outlet. While sharing news of Thor: Love and Thunder wrapping principal photography, he also took the time to poke fun at himself on more than one occasion. What a gem.
Marvel fans can re-watch Thor’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
In the caption, Taika Waititi mentions that Thor: Love and Thunder is the “craziest” project he’s worked on, which is truly saying something. Considering his work on Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, the filmmaker is clearly comfortable working with a little bit of crazy. As such, there’s no telling what Waititi will have in store once Thor returns to the big screen. Let’s just hope he doesn’t actually have a nervous breakdown making the sequel into a reality.
You can check out Taika Waititi’s post below. That is if you can find the acclaimed director with Chris Hemsworth’s tree trunk-like arms taking up half the frame. God of Thunder indeed.
Despite its mysterious contents, anticipation for Thor: Love and Thunder is currently at a fever pitch. Fans can’t wait to see Jane Foster transform into Mighty Thor, plus the movie offers an opportunity to catch up with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that movie’s in the can, which shifts Taika Waititi’s responsibilities to post-production with editing and extensive visual effects.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on February 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.