What's Next For Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Divorce Now That Custody Has Been Worked Out

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated for years, but the two have very much remained part of each other's lives as the legal battle surrounding their divorce has yet to come to an end. The focus of the proceedings in recent months has revolved around the custody of the couples' minor children. That issue appears to be settled, at least for the moment, as the judge has allowed for a joint custody agreement. However, that just means that the case can now proceed to other issues, like dividing up the joint property.