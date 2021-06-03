Paw Patrol Movie Trailer Comes With New Adam Levine Music, For The Moms

So far, the push to lure patrons back to theaters has been heavy on the horror offerings. John Krasinski is keeping audiences on the edges of their seats with A Quiet Place: Part II, while The Conjuring universe and the terrifying Don’t Breathe have sequels on the horizon. But it’s summer time, and the schools are out, so where are the options for families with young ones who want to escape the heat and enjoy a feature-length adventure? That’s where Paw Patrol: The Movie comes in. The first full trailer for the upcoming animated movie has just dropped, and we have it for you above.
Parents, we know that you are on the hook for Paw Patrol: The Movie this summer. The animated series, which runs on Nickelodeon, has been extremely popular with young audiences ever since it made its debut in 2013. I’m a little bit surprised that it took this long to bring the pups to the big screen. Your littlest kids are going to adore this. To make sure that mom and dad are entertained, we’ll have a new song in the movie that is featured in the above trailer. It’s called “Good Mood,” and it’s performed by Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine.
Just no dancing in the aisles, moms. Us parents are embarrassing enough when we are out in public.
Another fun way to entertain ourselves during Paw Patrol: The Movie will be spotting the celebrity voice talent, and there are tons of cool actors lending their talents to the film. In addition to the voice cast from the actual show, Paw Patrol: The Movie will showcase celebrity voices such as Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel. We even have a photo of the dog that Kim Kardashian West is playing in the movie, so check this out below:
Part of me is thrilled that Paramount decided to keep Paw Patrol: The Movie in theaters, especially at a time when competing studios such as Pixar are putting new films like Luca directly on a streaming service. We have heard animators at Pixar lament the fact that they aren’t getting a big-screen release. And I think it’s essential that we introduce the multiplex experience to our kids, so they potentially see the difference in big-screen presentation and become life-long movie lovers. For that reason alone, grab tickets to see Paw Patrol: The Movie, which is arriving in theaters (and also on Paramount+) on August 20.