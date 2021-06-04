No Time To Die Is About To Set Another Record For Daniel Craig's James Bond

However, there no official date for this No Time To Die event to take place, even with the film itself being released on October 8th. And since this marathon is supposed to include an “early screening,” it would clearly need to be a date prior to the big launch of the 25th James Bond film. For the moment, judging by the outdated graphic for the original marathon that was set to take place last April, It could be assumed that Wednesday, October 6th will be the big day.