The Lost City Of D: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Movie

Soon enough, we'll get to see The Lost City of D. An upcoming adventure romantic-comedy that's said to be in the vein of Romancing the Stone, this new star-studded vehicle for Sandra Bullock (who also produces) and Channing Tatum marks the return to the sort of A-list romantic movies that have seemingly fallen out of flavor in the Hollywood system. Hopefully, this latest film from directors Adam and Aaron Nee (Band of Robbers) will give rom-com lovers the big theatrical experience they've been craving.
Now that the movie is in production, we're learning more about this Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum rom-com. Here's what we currently know about The Lost City of D.
The Lost City Of D Premieres In Theaters On April 15, 2022
Move over, The Lost City of Z. It's time for The Lost City of D. The upcoming adventure romantic-comedy is already underway, and we don't have long to wait to see it on the big screen. The movie is slated to be released on April 15th, 2022, as Deadline reported, which is currently the same release date as DreamWorks Animation's forthcoming heist-comedy, The Bad Guys. It'll also be the second weekend of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.
The Romantic Comedy Stars Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum
Star vehicles aren't what they used to be. At a time when Hollywood is busy chasing IP properties, while romantic comedies are being made almost exclusively on streaming services like Netflix, it's becoming rare for a major studio like Paramount to fund a star-studded rom-com like The Lost City of D. In that respect, it does feel like a throwback to the type of movies that once populated the multiplex in the '80s, '90s, or even '00s. The film is also a throwback in the sense that it stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.
Over the years, both A-list actors have kept a low(er) profile. Sandra Bullock hasn't starred in a movie since 2018's Bird Box and Ocean's 8. Likewise, Channing Tatum hasn't been seen in a live-action movie since 2017's Logan Lucky and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Granted, both actors have a couple of films coming up in the near future, including Tatum's directorial debut, Dog, and Nora Fingscheidt's untitled new movie, which Bullock will star in and produce — much like The Lost City of D. Nevertheless, it's been a minute (or two) since we've seen a big-budget star vehicle quite like this one.
The Lost City Of D's Supporting Cast Includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, And Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Alongside our attractive leads, The Lost City of D will feature a variety of familiar faces in the supporting cast, including Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter movies), Patti Harrison (Together Together), and Oscar Nunez (The Office) in currently-undisclosed parts. Additionally, Da'Vine Joy Randolph has joined the cast, which marks one of her first major Hollywood roles following her scene-stealing performance in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name. She'll also appear in Antoine Fuqua's drama-thriller, The Guilty.
Brad Pitt Will Provide A Starry Cameo
In addition to Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum lending their star presence to this upcoming romantic comedy, The Lost City of D will feature an A-list cameo from none other than Brad Pitt. Having recently worked with Pitt on the upcoming Bullet Train, Bullock thought the fellow Oscar-winning actor-producer would be a good fit for a prominent supporting role in D (when is he ever a bad fit, though?). Thankfully, Pitt agreed to help out. It's unclear if Pitt's role is a quick cameo or something more substantial, but his involvement will draw interest to this already star-studded project.
The Lost City Of D Is Directed By Aaron And Adam Nee
Though they're not household names, Aaron and Adam Nee have been building their filmmaking resumes over the past two decades. Making their feature directorial debut with 2006's The Last Romantic, the moviemakers continued to work behind the camera with short films, documentaries, and other projects before they made their follow-up, the well-received 2015 dark comedy, Band of Robbers. From there, the filmmaking brothers have been attached to helm Masters of the Universe, though The Lost City of D ultimately got off the ground before that long-delayed tentpole blockbuster. After 20 years of filmmaking, Aaron and Adam Nee have finally made their way into Hollywood.
The Movie Started Production In May 2021
Since this past May, cameras have been rolling on The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum confirmed the start of production on his Instagram, while also giving his followers their first look at the upcoming adventure-filled rom-com. Given the mix of genres here, it's hard to know how long production will last on this summer shoot. But if the crew didn't start filming until late May, we should expect the shoot to continue for another couple of weeks — at least. Maybe another month or two. If The Lost City of D debuts in April 2022, however, the filmmakers need to get the movie in the can sooner as opposed to later.
The Lost City Of D's Screenplay Was Written By Horrible Bosses’ Seth Gordon And Cruella’s Dana Fox
Based on an idea pitched by Horrible Bosses' director Seth Gordon, The Lost City of D's screenplay comes courtesy of screenwriter Dana Fox, who was one of several scribes behind Disney's Cruella. Additionally, Fox wrote Isn't It Romantic, How to Be Single, Couples Retreat, What Happens in Vegas, and The Wedding Date. Suffice to say, she's a veteran of the rom-com genre. Outside of film, she's also the creator of Fox's Ben and Kate and Apple TV+'s Home Before Dark. Furthermore, Gordon's other credits include The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Four Christmases, Identity Thief, and Baywatch. Also, Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) reportedly wrote the first draft of this screenplay.
The Adventure Rom-Com Was Previously Set To Be A Reunion Between The Proposal's Sandra Bullock And Ryan Reynolds
If you love 2009's The Proposal, prepare to be disappointed. At one point, The Lost City of D was set up to be a reunion movie for Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Certainly, it's easy to imagine how Reynolds and Bullock could be attached to a project such as this one. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. In a post-Deadpool world, Reynolds is much more high-profile now compared to the late aughts. Suffice to say, it's not as easy to round the two A-list stars together for another romantic comedy. Thankfully, Channing Tatum signed on not long after Reynolds left the project. Here's hoping that Tatum and Bullock find the same chemistry that Reynolds and Bullock readily shared in their hit rom-com.
We’re Gonna See A Whole Lot Of Channing Tatum In Lost City Of D
Certainly, as we've seen from the Magic Mike movies, Channing Tatum isn't shy about removing his garments. Prior to his time as an actor, Tatum worked as an exotic dancer (as the Magic Mike movies loosely chronicled), and the celebrity makes a habit of removing his clothes. Now, we know that The Lost City of D won't be an exception.
As the scantily-clad actor revealed on Instagram (in more ways than one), Channing Tatum shot a scene in the upcoming movie that required him to be "asshole naked" in the make-up trailer holding a towel over his "junk" (complete with a monkey face emoji) in preparation for a lewd sequence that he will need to "prepare" his mom for. What entails in that (very) nude scene will ultimately be determined when the movie struts into theaters. But, let's just say, Tatum is gonna put the D in The Lost City of D. (Sorry.)
The Lost City of D is slated to arrive on April 15, 2022.