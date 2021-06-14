The Lost City Of D: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Sandra Bullock And Channing Tatum Movie

Soon enough, we'll get to see The Lost City of D. An upcoming adventure romantic-comedy that's said to be in the vein of Romancing the Stone, this new star-studded vehicle for Sandra Bullock (who also produces) and Channing Tatum marks the return to the sort of A-list romantic movies that have seemingly fallen out of flavor in the Hollywood system. Hopefully, this latest film from directors Adam and Aaron Nee (Band of Robbers) will give rom-com lovers the big theatrical experience they've been craving.

Now that the movie is in production, we're learning more about this Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum rom-com. Here's what we currently know about The Lost City of D.