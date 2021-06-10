In The Heights Streaming: How To Watch The New Jon Chu Movie Starring Anthony Ramos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics and music in Broadway shows like Hamilton and Jon Chu’s style and sensibilities exhibited in Crazy Rich Asians are surely bursting at the seams waiting for the arrival of the film adaptation of In The Heights. And there’s good reason to be. Everything from the film’s depiction of the vibrancy of the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan to its story about a bodega owner imagining of a better life for himself and his community, In The Heights has all the makings of great, timeless masterpiece.

But with all of the excitement surrounding the movie, its stellar cast lead by Anthony Ramos, you might have looked over just how you can watch In The Heights streaming when it premieres Thursday, June 10, 2021. Fear not for we have put together a quick rundown of all the ways you can watch the new musical, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, both now and in the future…