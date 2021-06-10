In The Heights Streaming: How To Watch The New Jon Chu Movie Starring Anthony Ramos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Fans of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s lyrics and music in Broadway shows like Hamilton and Jon Chu’s style and sensibilities exhibited in Crazy Rich Asians are surely bursting at the seams waiting for the arrival of the film adaptation of In The Heights. And there’s good reason to be. Everything from the film’s depiction of the vibrancy of the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan to its story about a bodega owner imagining of a better life for himself and his community, In The Heights has all the makings of great, timeless masterpiece.
But with all of the excitement surrounding the movie, its stellar cast lead by Anthony Ramos, you might have looked over just how you can watch In The Heights streaming when it premieres Thursday, June 10, 2021. Fear not for we have put together a quick rundown of all the ways you can watch the new musical, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, both now and in the future…
Where To Watch In The Heights Streaming
Just like all the other major Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical releases, In The Heights will be streaming on HBO Max on the same day it lands in theaters. And while everyone is excited to go back to the theaters, especially for a musical that looks as fun and moving as In The Heights, this release model will give everyone the opportunity to watch the adaptation of the Broadway sensation, as long as they have an internet connection and an ad-free subscription to HBO Max.
Starting Thursday, June 10, all you will need to do is open the HBO Max app on a compatible streaming device or the website, search for In The Heights, and press play. Before you know it, you’ll be transported to the hot and bustling streets of the Washington Heights neighborhood.
As noted, an ad-free subscription to HBO Max is required to stream In The Heights on the platform when it premieres. Warner Bros.' 2021 movies premiering same-day on HBO Max will only be available to ad-free subscribers. If you're on the ad-supported tier, you'll have to wait until the movie eventually comes back to HBO Max in the coming months after its initial 30-day run.
If you're not an HBO Max subscriber, you can sign up here.
When Will In The Heights Be Available On DVD/Blu-ray?
And just like all the other Warner Bros. 2021 releases, In The Heights will only be available on HBO Max for 30 days from the day of its initial release. But don’t worry because it probably won’t be long before the movie ends up on VOD services and eventually home media like Blu-ray (and stunning 4K). An exact date for the VOD release has not yet be announced at this time, but if we go off the timeline for one of the studio’s more recent 2021 films, Godzilla vs. Kong, it looks like we can see In The Heights on digital services at some point before summer’s end.
Godzilla vs. Kong opened in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, March 31, and eventually found its way to digital platforms on VOD on May 21, 2021, a little less than two months after its initial release. If we go with that model, In The Heights could be available on VOD services as early as late July or the beginning of August. The Legendary MonsterVerse movie will also be released on DVD/Blu-ray on June 15, which means we could see the new musical’s physical release before Labor Day. But again, no date has been confirmed for that, so we'll have to wait and see.
Hamilton And Other Great Lin-Manuel Miranda Movies And Shows To Watch Streaming
Either before or after watching In The Heights, it’s safe to say you probably want to check out some of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s other movies and TV shows that you either haven’t seen in a while or didn’t know the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and composer helped create. From Hamilton to Mary Poppins Returns and Moana to The New Electric Company, there’s a lot to check out.
Stream Hamilton on Disney+.
Stream Mary Poppins Returns on Disney+.
Stream Moana on Disney+.
Stream The New Electric Company on Hulu.
And remember, In The Heights is just one of many Warner Bros. movies coming to theaters and HBO Max before the year’s end, so make sure to check out the full schedule of 2021 new movie releases so you don’t miss a thing.