Tom Felton Wished Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs Happy Birthday, But I Can't Tear My Eyes Away From This Dobby Cosplay

The Harry Potter franchise is great for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons the movies worked so well is that the cast had top-notch chemistry on camera. That bond expanded beyond the set as well and, as we approach the 10th anniversary of the final installment, the love among the stars is still strong. Two alums who are particularly close are Draco and Lucius Malfoy actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs. This love was clear through a recent birthday shoutout Felton sent to his movie dad. However, I honestly can’t stop looking at the Dobby cosplay that’s present in the photo.