Tom Felton Wished Harry Potter Dad Jason Isaacs Happy Birthday, But I Can't Tear My Eyes Away From This Dobby Cosplay

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Harry Potter franchise is great for a number of reasons, but one of the reasons the movies worked so well is that the cast had top-notch chemistry on camera. That bond expanded beyond the set as well and, as we approach the 10th anniversary of the final installment, the love among the stars is still strong. Two alums who are particularly close are Draco and Lucius Malfoy actors Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs. This love was clear through a recent birthday shoutout Felton sent to his movie dad. However, I honestly can’t stop looking at the Dobby cosplay that’s present in the photo.
This wouldn’t be the first time Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have exchanged birthday love, as Issacs has sent well wishes to the younger Malfoy actor before. So it’s understandable that Felton would want to return the favor with a loving message of his own. But I don’t think anyone would’ve expected Felton’s Instagram photo to include one of the oddest Dobby the house-elf cosplays ever attempted. Check out the photo for yourself and be warned that you may never unsee it:
Needless to say, I’m both impressed by that fan’s commitment but also horrified by the Dobby mask. I mean, those massive eyes are certainly enough to keep you up at night. Still, it’s a funny addition to an otherwise sweet photo of Tom Felton and Jason Issacs. The inclusion of a Dobby cosplayer is also pretty ironic given the character’s connection to Felton and Issacs’ wizards.
Dobby debuted in the franchise’s second installment, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in which he was introduced as a house-elf recklessly trying to protect Potter from an imminent threat. It was later revealed that Dobby actually belonged to the Malfoy family, until Harry cheekily caused Lucius to free him. The small elf is arguably one of the most beloved characters in the entire franchise, which made his death in Deathly Hallows Part 1 incredibly heartbreaking.
Despite their villainous roles in the Wizarding World saga, both Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs are also beloved by fans. Both stars also have plenty of love for the franchise itself. Tom Felton has been very nostalgic as of late, as he’s taken to social media to discuss some of his best memories from working on the films.
Jason Issacs, who nearly turned down the role of Lucius Malfoy, seems to really appreciate his role and doesn’t mind providing thoughts on the franchise and his character’s fate. He has, however, hilariously revealed that his kids have yet to see his work in the films. But you can still watch his and Tom Felton’s performances in the Harry Potter movies, as they’re currently streaming on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.
If anything, this recent post shows that Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs have a bond that is sure to continue for years to come and that their Wizarding World roots will always be a part of them. So let’s celebrate their enduring father-son dynamic and appreciate the solid (and genuinely unsettling) Dobby cosplay while we’re at it.