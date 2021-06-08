Rocky 4’s Sylvester Stallone Shares Badass Video Still Lifting Heavy In His 70s

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Throughout the main line era of the Rocky films saw actor/writer/director Sylvester Stallone in peak physical condition. Never afraid to show off his blazing form, Stallone made movie history with the director’s cut of Rocky IV some amazing feats of strength, putting Rocky Balboa through his paces in every way possible. With currently in the works, it’s as good a time as any for Sylvester Stallone to share a badass video of his lifting routine; which is exactly what he’s done.
Lifting himself off the floor with some pretty heavy weights in tow, Stallone shared a recent workout through his Instagram profile. If anyone had doubts of whether or not Sylvester Stallone could be lifting the reels of Rocky IV himself in his quest to put together his definitive cut, those twin 45 lb weights have something to say on the matter. As you’ll see in the video below, it’s a pretty emphatic “Yes.”
Roughly a month away from his 75th birthday, Sylvester Stallone has been both accepting gifts and preparing his own to send out into the world. With Rocky IV’s brand new cut officially in the can, the world will finally be able to see Stallone’s revised vision for what’s possibly the most well regarded sequel in the Rocky series. If his own shape is any indication, that movie is going to be lean and mean, ready to fight for audience’s hearts and minds once it drops.
It’s probably a good thing that Rocky Balboa isn’t scheduled to show up in Creed III. With the aging boxer undergoing treatment for cancer, and reconciling with his family at the end of Creed II, it’d be an interesting twist to see Rocky returning to the States in better shape than he left. However, if Sylvester Stallone were so inclined, he could definitely move for that Demolition Man sequel he mentioned last year to go into production in the near future.
As Rocky fans wait for that new Rocky IV director’s cut to finally debut, there’s no telling what sorts of other surprises Sly Stallone will throw into the air. Through the revision of a legendary sequel, the past shows as much promise as the future. Which is saying a lot, as 2021 is about to be quite the super-powered year for the buff Mr. Stallone.
His role as King Shark in The Suicide Squad will be on display for the public when the film hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th. Plus, he’ll be starring in the superhero adjacent thriller Samaritan, which is currently awaiting a new release date. If you want to catch The Suicide Squad in the comfort of your very own home, you can check out the six-month prepaid subscription offer that’ll allow you to do so, while also sampling the delights of HBO Max.