Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It: What Fans Are Saying About The Horror Threequel

Conjuring 3 Just Wasn’t Scary Enough For Many Fans

The first two Conjuring films were always going to be a tough act to follow. Both films were incredibly scary and unforgettably so. When it came to The Devil Made Me Do It, fans of the franchise were disappointed by how tame it was when it came to the scare factor. Much of it acts as more of a mystery thriller than anything else, as the Warrens track down clues during the investigation into the haunted house.