Tom Felton Had A Surprise Harry Potter Reunion, And There’s A Delightful Photo

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has entertained the general public for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from the books, the eight-film adaptation remains a mainstay of pop culture, as does the cast who played their magical roles. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton has a great sense of humor about his status as an icon, and recently shared a delightful Harry Potter reunion that happened totally by surprise.
Tom Felton is super active on social media, often engaging directly with the generations of Harry Potter fans out there. So when he accidentally caught up with his onscreen son from the final scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, he had to share the occasion. Check out the image below, featuring Scorpius actor Bertie Gilbert. And the image comes straight from everyone’s Slytherin.
Talk about serendipity. While sitting down to see a screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Tom Felton happened to reunite with his onscreen son. Considering how close Felton is with his own onscreen father Jason Isaacs, this is a particularly adorable moment.
The above image comes to us from Tom Felton’s personal Instagram page. As previously mentioned, he’s known for having a delightful presence on social media. And as a result, an impressive 10.9 users have followed the Harry Potter alumnus. Someone cue the magical theme song.
Tom Felton only shared one brief scene with Bertie Gilbert, who played his son Scorpius in a non-speaking role. It’s the final sequence of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, revealing the cast as adults who are seeing their own children board the Hogwarts Express. Adult Draco appears quickly, revealing that he’s got a son of his own.
While Scorpius Malfoy only pops on the screen for a brief moment, the character was greatly expanded in the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plays. In fact he’s one of the main protagonists, and is best friends with Harry’s son Albus. We’ll just have to see if those plays end up getting a movie adaptation, perhaps with the original cast like Tom Felton back to reprise their roles.
While it’s unclear if Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will ever become a set of movies, the Wizarding World continues to expand nonetheless. Production is currently underway for Fantastic Beasts 3, with the timeline inching ever closer to Harry’s time in Hogwarts. Hopefully the Malfoys factor in eventually.
Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 15th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.