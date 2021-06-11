Tom Felton Had A Surprise Harry Potter Reunion, And There’s A Delightful Photo

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has entertained the general public for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from the books, the eight-film adaptation remains a mainstay of pop culture, as does the cast who played their magical roles. Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton has a great sense of humor about his status as an icon, and recently shared a delightful Harry Potter reunion that happened totally by surprise.