Rob Zombie's Movies Streaming: How To Watch House Of 1000 Corpses And More

By now you have probably heard that rock star turned filmmaker Rob Zombie is writing and directing a cinematic reboot of The Munsters - the classic TV sitcom about a family of supernatural entities trying to make do in a world run by the living. I am not sure how many people will agree with me, but I am actually very intrigued and almost excited by the idea of the man behind twisted flicks like House of 1000 Corpses putting his own spin on the otherwise family-friendly dark comedy. To better understand why I feel this way instead of immediately condemning the concept altogether, perhaps we should take a closer look at all of the Rob Zombie movies streaming (or available to rent or purchase digitally) right now to gain deeper insight into the horror auteur’s unique mindset, starting with his certainly unique debut.