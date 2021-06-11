Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown Reveals Story Behind Dating Her Disney Love Interest IRL

If that wasn’t enough of a star-crossed love story, it becomes even more complicated when you consider the nature of their on-screen characters. Kimberly J. Brown played the lead role in the franchise, the good witch Marnie Piper, who pretty much always saves the supernatural world of Halloweentown from ultimate doom. Daniel Kountz, though, plays the son of an evil warlock looking to avenge his father, starting by charming Marnie to steal her grandmother’s spell book. While they may have been at odds on screen, apparently time away from both their roles and each other did wonders in creating a real connection between the two. You can check out the sweet, albeit a bit complicated, story as Brown tells it herself below: