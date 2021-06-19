Sing 2: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Musical Sequel

In December 2016, Illumination Entertainment continued its momentous run at the box office with the arrival of the animated jukebox musical comedy Sing. With a star-studded cast that included the likes of Matthew McConaughy, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, and dozens of other famous actors and singers, a great story, and excellent execution, the movie became a quick hit with fans of all shapes, sizes, and species. And, just like other Illumination projects, like the Despicable Me franchise for example, Sing will soon have a sequel of its own.

As it stands there’s a lot we know about the upcoming animated sequel from the Sing 2 release date, its expansive cast including new additions Bono, Bobby Cannavale, Pharrell Williams, and Latitia Wright, and much, much more. So, while we look toward the arrival of the anticipated musical comedy, let’s break down everything we know about Sing 2 before it’s released in theaters…