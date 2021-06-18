Greenland 2: 6 Quick Things We Know About Gerard Butler’s Greenland: Migration

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Released during one of the many peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Gerard Butler-led disaster film Greenland offered audiences a brief respite by allowing them to forget about their own problems for two hours and instead follow a family seeking shelter from a planet-killing comet. And while the movie could have been a one-off adventure, it now appears John Garrity and his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) are back for another journey with the upcoming Greenland: Migration.

Shocked to see a Greenland 2 announced to happen this early? Well, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise considering how successful the film was overseas during a time when theaters were largely closed to the public around the world. That being said, it looks like the powers that be aren’t wasting any time testing an already healthy box office to see how even more audiences will respond to one of the best disaster and Gerard Butler movies in quite some time.