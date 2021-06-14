Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Workout Video Revealing How He Got Superhero Ripped

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made their stars extremely well-known, and Chris Hemsworth is no exception. The 37 year-old actor brings a hulking physicality to his characterization of Thor, including a god-like physique for his God of Thunder. And Hemsworth just shared a video revealing how he got superhero ripped for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Chris Hemsworth is known for getting insanely jacked when filming appearances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as other projects like Extraction. Thor: Love and Thunder recently wrapped production down under, with Hemsworth posting a photo with director Taika Waititi where his biceps take up practically half the frame. Now you can see how he got so yolked, check out the video below.
And that, folks, is exactly why Chris Hemsworth is so worthy to wield weapons like Mjolnir and Stormbreaker. He put a ton of work into getting in shape to film Thor: Love and Thunder, with the actor going so far as to maintain he's the strongest he’s ever been. Watch out, villains of the MCU.
The above video comes to us from Chris Hemsworth’s personal Instagram page. Between the clip itself and the caption, Hemsworth explained how he used a program called CentrFit. Billed as “Chris Hemsworth’s team in one app”, now said application is available for those of us who aren’t Marvel superheroes. And considering how the actor is known for outstanding physique, smart money says plenty of fans are going to sign-up.
Taika Waititi joined the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok, which brought new life to Chris Hemsworth’s franchise. The Oscar-winning filmmaker insisted on a shirtless scene for the title character, much to Hemsworth’s chagrin. Although now that the actor is apparently in the best shape of his life, smart money says we’ll see a shirtless Thor in his new sequel Love and Thunder.
Of course, Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only superhero actor who gets into killer shape for their signature role. Both Paul Rudd and Chris Pratt made huge physical transformations upon becoming superheroes, while others like Brie Larson try to get as strong as possible in order to play a superhero. And now we can get into superhero shape as well, albeit without a personal trailer or nutritionist.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 6th. 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.