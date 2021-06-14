Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Shares Workout Video Revealing How He Got Superhero Ripped

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made their stars extremely well-known, and Chris Hemsworth is no exception. The 37 year-old actor brings a hulking physicality to his characterization of Thor, including a god-like physique for his God of Thunder. And Hemsworth just shared a video revealing how he got superhero ripped for Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.