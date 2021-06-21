Jackass 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Johnny Knoxville Movie

It has been 10 years since we last watched Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the Jackass crew risk limb, life, and dignity for the sake of entertainment, and while it looked like we’d never see the fourth installment in the pain-inducing and stomach-churning franchise, that will soon change. In October 2021, moviegoers and longtime fans of the MTV stunt/prank show will get to see Jackass 4 when it comes crashing into theaters, making us laugh, wince, and yell at the screen in disbelief.

As we look toward the upcoming release of the highly anticipated fourth (and possible final) chapter of Jackass’ film franchise, let’s take a step back and look at everything we know about Jackass 4, including its release date, cast, and a few of the Jackass movie stunts that we’ll surely be talking about for months and years to come. Welcome to everything we know about Jackass 4…