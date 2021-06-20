What The Baywatch Movie Cast Is Doing Now, Including The Rock, Zac Efron, And Alexandra Daddario

Suffice to say, Baywatch didn't make a big splash when it premiered in 2017. Based on NBC's long-running (and fondly remembered) action-drama series of the same name, the R-rated comedy clearly tried to mimic the unlikely irreverent success of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's 21 and 22 Jump Street, though Seth Gordon's farcical take on the oceanside material didn't reach the same commercial or critical heights. Nevertheless, Baywatch featured a starry cast, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra, along with a pre-fame turn from Yahya Al-Mateen II. Though the tide wasn't strong with this one, the comedy didn't hurt these actors' stride. They're still making waves, and we're here to discuss their latest projects.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Mitch Buchannon)
As Mitch Buchannon, the leader of an elite squad of lifeguards, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays the lead character in 2017's Baywatch. Following his time in the WWE, The Rock's acting career began with The Mummy Returns and The Scorpion King. From there, Johnson starred in Walking Tall, Doom, The Game Plan, Faster, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Pain & Gain, Hercules, Central Intelligence, Rampage, Skyscraper, and San Andreas. The wrestler-turned-actor also appeared in Be Cool, Southland Tales, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Fighting with My Family, and the Jumanji movies. Furthermore, The Rock plays Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and the starring vehicle, Hobbs & Shaw. Additionally, on TV, Johnson starred in Ballers.
Next, Dwayne Johnson stars in Jungle Cruise. He'll also appear in Red Notice. Currently, Johnson is filming Black Adam. He'll also lend his voice to DC League of Super-Pets. Furthermore, Johnson is signed on star in The King. He also currently produces and stars in NBC's autobiographical sitcom, Young Rock, which premiered earlier this year.
Zac Efron (Matt Brody)
In the role of Matt Brody, an extremely fit Olympian who feels that he's entitled to join the lifeguard team, Zac Efron plays our second male lead in 2017's Baywatch. Rising to prominence through his performance as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy, Efron became a leading man through 17 Again, The Lucky One, Me and Orson Welles, Dirty Grandpa, Charlie St. Cloud, That Awkward Moment, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and the Neighbors films. Also, the actor appeared in Hairspray, The Greatest Showman, The Disaster Artist, The Beach Bum, and The Paperboy. Additionally, Efron starred in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He's also heard in The Lorax.
Most recently, Zac Efron was heard in Scoob! He also hosted Netflix's travel series, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which was renewed for a second season. Next, Zac Efron is slated to star in Gold. Currently, he's in production on Blumhouse's Firestarter remake. Additionally, the A-list actor is signed on to star in Peter Farrelly's The Greatest Beer Run Ever, King of the Jungle, and Disney+'s modernized remake of Three Men and a Baby.
Alexandra Daddario (Summer Quinn)
Playing Summer Quinn, a hard-working lifeguard who becomes Matt Brody's love interest, Alexandra Daddario is the female lead in Baywatch. Following her breakout role in the Percy Jackson movies, Daddario starred in The Layover, Texas Chainsaw, We Have Always Lived in the Castle, When We First Met, and Lost Girls & Lost Hotels. Additionally, she produced and starred in We Summon the Darkness and Can You Keep a Secret? Her other film credits include San Andreas, Burying the Ex, and Hall Pass.
Furthermore, on television, Alexandra Daddario is best known for HBO's True Detective. She also starred in Paramount+'s Why Women Kill and played recurring roles among the cast of White Collar, All My Children, Parenthood, American Horror Story: Hotel, and New Girl. Most recently, Daddario appeared in The Girlfriend Experience Season 3. Additionally, the film-TV actress starred in last year's pandemic-themed Songbird. She also lent her voice to Superman: Man of Tomorrow. Next, Alexandra Daddario will star in Die in a Gunfight and HBO's The White Lotus. Outside of acting, Daddario hosts an active YouTube channel.
Jon Bass (Ronnie Greenbaum)
As Ronnie Greenbaum, an often-misfortuned rookie lifeguard who wants to make a good impression and do right by everyone, Jon Bass plays a hapless lead character in 2017's Baywatch. Prior to this performance, Bass was seen in Comedy Central's short-lived series, Big Time in Hollywood, FL, in the role of Del Plimpton. Additionally, Bass is part of the main cast for TBS's anthology comedy series, Miracle Workers, which was renewed for a third season. Subtitled Oregon Trail, it's expected to premiere in July. His other television credits include The Newsroom, Girls, Stumptown, Outmatched, and American Horror Story: Roanoke. Most recently, Bass appeared in HBO's Room 104.
Additionally, on the big screen, Jon Bass' other film credits include Sword of Trust, Molly's Game, Dog Days, and Plus One. He can also be seen in Ratter and All Nighter. Furthermore, Bass played Philip Hirschkop in Loving. Next, he will appear in Gatlopp.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Victoria Leeds)
In the role of Victoria Leeds, a powerful criminal mastermind who fights against Mitch Buchannon's lifeguard crew, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the main antagonist in 2017's Baywatch. Following years of fame as one of India's highest-paid and most popular actresses, Chopra found success in the U.S. with her starring role in ABC's Quantico. She also provided supporting turns in Isn't It Romantic and 2020's We Can Be Heroes.
Prior to her time in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas starred in The Sky Is Pink, Jai Gangaajal, Mary Kom, Anjaana Anjaani, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, Pyaar Impossible!, Zanjeer, Deewana Main Deewana, and Fashion. Most recently, Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also executive produced. Next, she'll appear in The Matrix Resurrections and Text for You. Currently, Chopra is filming a role in Amazon Prime's Citadel. She's also expected to star in Sheela, which she'll produce. Additionally, Chopra will join forces with Mindy Kaling for an untitled wedding comedy. Outside of acting, she wrote a memoir, Unfinished, which was published in February.
Kelly Rohrbach (C.J. Parker)
Playing the part of C.J. Parker, a popular, skilled lifeguard, Kelly Rohrbach takes on the role that was made famous by Pamela Anderson in 2017's Baywatch. Outside of this R-rated comedy, the actress-model is known for her recurring role as Cassidy Reid in Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Her other TV credits include The PET Squad Files, Rizzoli & Isles, Two and a Half Men, Broad City, The New Normal, and Angie Tribeca.
Additionally, outside of TV, Kelly Rohrbach can be seen in Cafe Society, Ocean's 8, and Wilt. The actress also starred in the short film, My Last Film. Most recently, Rohrbach played a supporting role in A Rainy Day in New York. Her next project remains unknown.
Hannibal Buress (Dave The Tech)
As Dave the Tech, Hannibal Buress plays a supporting character in 2017's Baywatch. Most notably, Buress played Lincoln Rice in Comedy Central's Broad City. Additionally, Buress hosted Comedy Central's Why? with Hannibal Buress and co-hosted Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, where he also wrote and produced. His other TV credits include 30 Rock, Louie, and High Maintenance. Furthermore, as a voice actor, Buress can be heard in Chozen, China IL, Lucas Bros. Moving Co., and Justice League Action. Additionally, outside of acting, Buress is an Emmy-nominated SNL and 30 Rock writer.
Outside of TV, Hannibal Buress plays Coach Wilson in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also starred in Tag and Band of Robbers. Additionally, Buress provided supporting turns in Kuso, The Disaster Artist, Blockers, Slice, The Nice Guys, and the Neighbors movies. As a voice actor, the comic is heard in The Angry Birds Movie, Nerdland, and The Secret Life of Pets movies. Next, Buress plays Coach Wilson in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Sgt. Ellerbee)
In the role of Sgt. Ellerbee, a local police officer, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a pre-fame supporting role in 2017's Baywatch. Following the film's release, Abdul-Mateen became an Emmy winner for his performance as Cal Abar, a.k.a. Doctor Manhattan, in HBO's acclaimed Watchmen. He also played Clarence "Cadillac" Caldwell in Netflix's The Get Down. His other TV credits include Black Mirror and The Handmaid's Tale.
Additionally, on the big screen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played David Kane/Black Manta in Aquaman. Also, he appeared in Us, The Greatest Showman, and First Match. Last year, the actor earned raves for his portrayal of Bobby Seale in The Trial of Chicago 7. That same year, he was seen in Sweetness in the Belly and All Day and a Night. Next, Abdul-Mateen II stars in Candyman. He'll also appear in The Matrix Resurrections and Ambulance. Additionally, Abdul-Mateen II reprises his role as Black Manta in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Furthermore, the actor will appear in Furiosa. Abdul-Mateen II is also set to reunite with The Rock with Emergency Contact, which he'll produce as well.
Ilfenesh Hadera (Stephanie Holden)
Playing the part of Stephanie Holden, a diligent lifeguard and a loyal friend, Ilfenesh Hadera is quite the lifesaver in 2017's Baywatch. Outside of this film, Hadera is best known for her role as Opal Gilstrap in Netflix's She's Gotta Have It. Additionally, the actress's other recurring roles include Deb Kawi in Showtime's Billions, Lisa in Netflix's Master of None, Serena in NBC's Chicago Fire, and Naomi Golden in ABC's Conviction. Furthermore, Hadera was part of the main cast for ABC's short-lived series, Deception. Her other TV credits include The Blacklist, The Punisher, Difficult People, and Show Me a Hero. Additionally, Hadera's other film credits include Spike Lee's Oldboy and Chi-Raq. Currently, the actress plays the part of Mayme Johnson in Epix's Godfather of Harlem.
Oscar Nunez (Councilman Rodriguez)
As Councilman Rodriguez, an ill-fated local politician, Oscar Nunez played a short-lived supporting character in 2017's Baywatch. Most notably, Nunez is best known for his role as Oscar Martinez in NBC's immensely popular The Office. He's also Emmy-nominated for his performance in History Channel's The Crossroads of History. Additionally, Nunez created and starred in Comedy Central's short-lived Halfway Home and co-starred in USA Network's Benched. Furthermore, Nunez played Father Doug in TBS's People of Earth. Currently, the television actor appears in Netflix's Mr. Iglesias as Assistant-Principal Carlos Hernandez. His other television credits include Malcolm in the Middle, Reno 911!, and Shameless. He's also heard in 3Below: Tales from Arcadia.
Additionally, away from TV, Oscar Nunez's other film credits include The Proposal, The 33, Reno 911!: Miami, The Italian Job, and Miss Stevens. Last year, he appeared in Yes. Earlier this year, Nunez was seen in in NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. At the moment, the comedy actor is filming roles in Disenchanted and The Lost City of D. Additionally, Nunez will be heard in the dark comedy podcast series, The Bystanders.
Rob Huebel (Captain Thorpe)
In the role of Captain Thorpe, Mitch's disloyal superior, Rob Huebel played a secondary antagonist in 2017's Baywatch. As an actor, writer, and comedian, Huebel is best known for MTV's sketch comedy series, Human Giant. He also played Dr. Owen Maestro in Adult Swim's Children's Hospital. Furthermore, Huebel played recurring roles in Transparent, The League, The Office, The Goldbergs, and Burning Love. Additionally, the actor-writer created YouTube Red's Do You Want to See a Dead Body? Last year, Huebel starred in Netflix's Medical Police and appeared in HBO's I Know This Much Is True.
Additionally, in film, Rob Huebel can be seen in The Descendants, The Other Guys, I Love You Man, and Hell Baby. Most recently, the actor was seen in Spontaneous and Valley Girl. Also, Huebel guest-starred in ABC's A Million Little Things. Next, he'll appear in How It Ends, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and Action #1. Additionally, Huebel is signed on to star in HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls.
