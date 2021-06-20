What The Baywatch Movie Cast Is Doing Now, Including The Rock, Zac Efron, And Alexandra Daddario

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Mitch Buchannon)

As Mitch Buchannon, the leader of an elite squad of lifeguards, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson plays the lead character in 2017's Baywatch. Following his time in the WWE, The Rock's acting career began with The Mummy Returns and The Scorpion King. From there, Johnson starred in Walking Tall, Doom, The Game Plan, Faster, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Pain & Gain, Hercules, Central Intelligence, Rampage, Skyscraper, and San Andreas. The wrestler-turned-actor also appeared in Be Cool, Southland Tales, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Fighting with My Family, and the Jumanji movies. Furthermore, The Rock plays Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, and the starring vehicle, Hobbs & Shaw. Additionally, on TV, Johnson starred in Ballers.

Next, Dwayne Johnson stars in Jungle Cruise. He'll also appear in Red Notice. Currently, Johnson is filming Black Adam. He'll also lend his voice to DC League of Super-Pets. Furthermore, Johnson is signed on star in The King. He also currently produces and stars in NBC's autobiographical sitcom, Young Rock, which premiered earlier this year.