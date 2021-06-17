Captain America: Civil War Set Video Reveals Blooper Behind Spider-Man’s MCU Entrance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Spider-Man’s MCU entrance in Captain America: Civil War was a moment to rejoice for Marvel fans. While the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films were great, Tom Holland’s introduction finally brought the web-slinger back home. The action stunts also blew the fandom's collective mind mind, but they weren't as effortless as it seemed in the theatrical cut. A Captain America: Civil War set video revealed a behind-the-scenes blooper in Spider-Man’s MCU entrance.