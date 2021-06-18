Fifty Shades Of Grey Fans Are Celebrating Christian Grey's Birthday With Some Great Jamie Dornan-Centric Posts

You know a fictional character has reached a new level of popularity when fans are posting about their birthdays. This can be said about protagonists such as The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen and Harry Potter, but today it’s all about Fifty Shades of Grey’s Christian Grey. The character Jamie Dornan played in the steamy trilogy is being celebrated all over social media because it’s a great day to dream about the E.L. James leading man.
Per the books, Christian Grey was born on June 18, 1983, making him fictionally 38 years old on Friday. A few years after the end of Fifty Shades Freed, we’d imagine the heartthrob character is happily married and enjoying his life as a family man alongside Anastasia Steele and their two kids, Teddy and Phoebe. Of course, fans took the special date to remember the character through Jamie Dornan-centric posts like this:
This October marks the eight-year anniversary since Jamie Dornan was cast to play Christian Grey, after Charlie Hunnam gave up the role alongside Dakota Johnson. The stars would go on to adapt the entire Fifty Shades trilogy before going on to different projects with the 2018 conclusion. Fans are starry eyed about his portrayal for Christian’s birthday:
Jamie Dornan brought to life the protagonist of E.L. James best-selling series that explored the relationship between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, who becomes his next submissive in his BDSM lifestyle. Steele, who is initially sexually inexperienced, makes for a different kind of match for Christian that leads to the pair unexpectedly falling in love. He’s an electrifying character who fans couldn’t forget on his big day:
Most recently, E.L. James has continued to explore Christian Grey through novels written from his perspective instead of Anastasia Steele’s. In 2015, she released Grey, which retold the first book before Darker’s release in 2017 and most recently with Freed, which came out at the top of this month. Here’s another Twitter tribute for Christian Grey:
Christian Grey was originally inspired by Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight Saga, since the book itself began as Twilight fan fiction of Edward and Bella’s vampire romance. Both franchises have certainly had staying power in pop culture, and E.L. James is celebrating the date as well:
Following his time as Christian Grey, Jamie Dornan has been taking on some different roles, such as alongside Emily Blunt in Wild Mountain Thyme, popping up in the hilarious Barb and Star Go To Del Mar, as well as starring in an upcoming show called The Tourist. Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, is returning to romance with a role in the Jane Austen adaptation of Persuasion with Henry Golding. Happy birthday, Christian Grey!