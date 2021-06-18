Fifty Shades Of Grey Fans Are Celebrating Christian Grey's Birthday With Some Great Jamie Dornan-Centric Posts

You know a fictional character has reached a new level of popularity when fans are posting about their birthdays. This can be said about protagonists such as The Hunger Games’ Katniss Everdeen and Harry Potter, but today it’s all about Fifty Shades of Grey’s Christian Grey. The character Jamie Dornan played in the steamy trilogy is being celebrated all over social media because it’s a great day to dream about the E.L. James leading man.