Scarlett Johansson’s Last Day Filming Black Widow Was Incredibly Emotional And Featured A Lot Of Crying

We can’t say the same thing now that Black Widow is upon us. This story takes place during a time when Natasha is on the run from General Ross (William Hurt), and has issues to settle back “home” in Russia. But will Marvel do this again? Will they stage another movie in the time frame where Natasha is still alive? Could there be a Disney+ series that follows former missions of Natasha’s, or is Black Widow the last time we are going to see this character on screen again?