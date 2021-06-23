The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Ending Explained: What Fresh Hell Awaits Michael Bryce

Warning: spoilers for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to remain unspoiled, then turn around and flee while you still can.

As The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard draws to a close, another action packed spectacle wraps up on the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek find themselves at the end of a huge adventure, everyone’s learned a little more about themselves, and some pretty awesome explosions take place. Oh, and the entirety of Europe is now in their debt, as some pretty huge events were prevented during The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s ending.