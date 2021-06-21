Watch A T-Rex Get Headbutted In New Jurassic World: Dominion Footage

There are many wonders that we would never be able to experience without the world of the movies. One consistent source of such thrills, thick or thin, has to be the Jurassic franchise, which is currently in the middle of making sure Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters to do so next summer. If you’re looking forward to that first extended look of footage from the latest sequel, you now have a little taste of the amazement that’ll be in theaters this weekend! Also, you get to see our favorite T-Rex get headbutted, so that’s an added bonus.
Showing off some scenes from the first part of Jurassic World: Dominion’s big tease, we see some prehistoric action as herbivores, carnivores and anyone else present enact the drama known as the circle of life. But this is a short look into co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow’s latest entry into the Jurassic World series, so things ramp up pretty quickly. It isn’t long before we arrive at the finale of the clip, where the legendary T-Rex of the Jurassic saga gets headbutted, leaving the crowd primed for one hell of a showdown.
While it’s roughly a quarter of a minute’s worth of footage, Jurassic World: Dominion is one of those movies where merely dropping the title for the first time becomes an event. Throwing that much footage onto the internet is commendable enough, but including Roberta the T-Rex from Jurassic Park is another credit to the marketing team behind the film. After all, she is the star of what looks to be the opening of Colin Trevorrow’s big film.
This special tease couldn’t have come at a better time either, as the Jurassic fan community has been buzzing about an alleged piece of leaked footage from this big prologue to F9’s domestic debut. Showing off the later portion of Roberta’s big journey, folks have debated whether or not to watch that footage, as it’s only available in potato cam quality. Ah, the eternal moral dilemma.
While that Jurassic World: Dominion conversation can rage on until the full dino monty drops in domestic theaters as early as Thursday night, the footage we do have looks pretty amazing. If seeing a Tyrannosaurus Rex getting headbutt by another dinosaur isn’t exciting to you, then that point could be debated with even more veracity. But if you’re already excited, or want to make a best attempt at getting to that level of hype, you have some time to act accordingly.
Jurassic World: Dominion will be in theaters on June 10, 2022, but you can see your first look at the action it contains when you check out F9 in theaters this weekend. Just be sure that your tickets are for the IMAX screenings, as that’s the only place you’ll see Roberta engage in some action in the past and the present. Also, take a look at the 2021 release schedule while you’re at it. There may not be dinosaurs, but there’s plenty of other adventures waiting for the daring moviegoer!