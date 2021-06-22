Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Updates Us On She And Harry Potter's Marriage 10 Years Later

While a lot of fans tend to also have fun making up stories about their favorite fictional characters, it totally makes sense that Bonnie Wright would love to do this, too. After her time acting in the Harry Potter films, she became a director herself, telling her own stories on camera. She hasn’t directed any feature-length films yet, but she’s one to watch out for. As for her thoughts on where the head Harry Potter couple is now, I’d be thrilled to see something of that story come alive on screen - especially when it comes to an exploration of Ginny’s quidditch career.