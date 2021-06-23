Candyman Is Gearing Up For Theaters With First Full Trailer In Over A Year, And I'm Still So In

Moviegoers have been looking forward to catching up with the most anticipated releases of 2021, several of which just so happen to be delayed from original 2020 release dates. Co-writer/director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the original Candyman is one of those movies that had a lot of buzz surrounding it, only to go over a year without a major trailer dropping. All that has recently changed, and judging by the latest look at the haunting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is about to endure, I’m still so in for this movie.