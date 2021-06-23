Candyman Is Gearing Up For Theaters With First Full Trailer In Over A Year, And I'm Still So In

Moviegoers have been looking forward to catching up with the most anticipated releases of 2021, several of which just so happen to be delayed from original 2020 release dates. Co-writer/director Nia DaCosta’s spiritual sequel to the original Candyman is one of those movies that had a lot of buzz surrounding it, only to go over a year without a major trailer dropping. All that has recently changed, and judging by the latest look at the haunting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is about to endure, I’m still so in for this movie.
As we’ve seen in past looks, Candyman takes place on the former site of Chicago’s infamous Cabrini-Green housing projects. One of the key haunting grounds in the 1992 original, it’s been revamped as a more gentrified location that also counts as the home of Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.) An artist that feels a deep pull towards the story of Candyman, his life is about to change, as the legend may have chosen him to carry on this legacy of fear.
Candyman finally hits theaters on August 27th, as one of the many 2021 films to look forward to at the movies.
More to come...