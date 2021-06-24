Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Has A 4K Release Date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
For several months now, fans that have been looking forward to Zack Snyder’s Justice League have gotten their fill of the long-awaited film on HBO Max. But in the wake of the film’s streaming premiere, domestic fans have been asking one major league question: when will the Snyder Cut hit home video? Wonder no longer, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally has a release date, with the film hitting 4K UHD and Blu-ray on September 7th.
The announcement was made though Zack Snyder’s Twitter, with a very splashy video that showed off some of the action from all of your favorite heroes. Though don’t expect a look at the cover art, as this Zack Snyder’s Justice League clip looks like it’s from the promotion of the streaming debut, and no box has been shown. Still, it’s a beautiful celebration of how far this film as come, and you can watch it for yourself below:
The wait is going to be killer, but at least everyone can still enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League through HBO Max at the current moment. And if you haven’t signed up for a subscription, definitely check out the current offer being made to newcomers to the platform. But if you’re looking for that sweet physical 4K goodness, and don’t want to import a copy from overseas, September 7th is the day you’ll want to mark on your calendar.
Perhaps the greatest reason that this Zack Snyder’s Justice League announcement has made such a splash is the fact that, if you’re a fan in select international territories, this 4K release is already on shelves. This isn’t some lucky coincidence either, as the strategy to release the Snyder Cut into as many hands as possible led to some earlier home video drops for those who don’t have HBO Max access at the ready. Plus, the fact that 4K UHD home releases aren’t region locked as Blu-ray or DVDs are has encouraged those who want to skip the line to shell out a little extra money. It's what Bruce Wayne would have done anyway.
Of course, as you know, distribution cycles on the Snyder Cut of Justice League have been anything but consistent, as Snyder’s take on this material SHOULD have been released in 2017. By now, we all know what happened. A studio got cold feet regarding the director’s mature approach to the DC Comics material, and changed horses midstream to the more jovial tones of Avengers helmer Joss Whedon. The theatrical cut of Justice League ended up being a debacle, and Snyder’s fans dedicated three years of their lives to convincing Warner Bros. to restore his original cut, which ended up being the four-hour version that’s on HBO Max as we speak.