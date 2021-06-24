Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Has A 4K Release Date

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For several months now, fans that have been looking forward to Zack Snyder’s Justice League have gotten their fill of the long-awaited film on HBO Max. But in the wake of the film’s streaming premiere, domestic fans have been asking one major league question: when will the Snyder Cut hit home video? Wonder no longer, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League finally has a release date, with the film hitting 4K UHD and Blu-ray on September 7th.