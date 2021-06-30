Indiana Jones 5's James Mangold Responds After Report Indicates More Serious Harrison Ford Injury

After a recent injury on the set of Indiana Jones 5 saw star Harrison Ford looking to be out of commission to recover, it sounded like his recent scrape with moviemaking wasn’t going to be that big of a deal. With Disney putting out a statement promising that production would be reconfigured to continue on, Ford’s setback didn’t seem too inconvenient. More recently, sources had claimed that the injury was more serious than we thought, which lead to director James Mangold setting the record straight through a comment of his own.

As a report coming from The Sun, saw a source that claims the Disney brass is still figuring out a new production schedule for Indiana Jones 5, it sounded like a September restart was in the cards. With talk also surfacing of a surgery apparently needed to make sure Ford’s injuries mend properly, this supposed news gained some credence. And then, when a fan contacted James Mangold on Twitter with some well wishes for the production, the Ford v. Ferrari director provided his own update, as follows:

See more

Looks like Harrison Ford, much like indiana Jones himself, might have someone or something looking out for him after all. With a history of on set injuries that span through Indiana Jones and Star Wars sequels throughout his career, Harrison Ford’s latest spill joins the ranks of other moments of accidental injury. The most recent story in that chain of events saw Ford sustaining a leg injury that pushed production on Star Wars: The Force Awakens to take a couple weeks off.

The bright side being that co-writer/director J.J. Abrams was able to use that time to retool some aspects he didn’t think were workingon his first Star Wars sequel. While Indiana Jones 5 is continuing to shoot, per James Mangold’s comment, it looks like this won’t be the same sort of scenario we’ve seen visited upon a Lucasfilm franchise. Though there could be some time to fine tune bits and pieces of Harrison Ford’s big Indiana Jones swan song.

All that’s certain at this point is that there was an injury to Harrison Ford’s shoulder on the set of Indiana Jones 5. With reports of the extent being more serious than thought being swiftly debunked, James Mangold has yet again shown that he is a master of the art of swift tweet responses. In the meantime, we’ll all have to wait for official word on how, and if, this injury affects the production past delaying the flow of any new set photos we may hope to see.

If adventure still has a name, it must be Indiana Jones 5, which is currently set for a July 28, 2022 debut. Meanwhile, 2021’s release schedule is a treasure trove of what to expect in the here and now, as well as the near future. It may not be the map to the Holy Grail, but it'll go along way in helping find movies to pass the time as we await the return of Dr. Jones.