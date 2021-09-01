Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trailer Was Remade With The ‘90s Cartoon, And I Can’t Look Away

Fans campaigned hard to see the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, so much so that eventually the trailer leaked before it was finally, officially, released. Now that it's here, it's going to have to be "enough" for fans, at least for a while. And so, of course, many have taken to adapting it, adding to it, or doing more based on what fans hope to see in the final film. And now we have the No Way Home trailer if it had been part of the 1990s animated Spider-Man cartoon, and this is something fans would have loved to see on a Saturday morning.

Being Marvel's single most popular hero, Spider-Man has been adapted from the comics in numerous ways over the years. Before he ever made it to the big screen he appeared on television several times over the decades, but one of the most popular was an animated series that ran from 1994 to 1998. Now, 100Bombs Studios on YouTube has transformed the cartoon into the trailer for No Way Home, and it looks great. Check it out.

As with many similar trailer adaptations, the audio track from the actual Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has been lifted and dropped over scenes from the cartoon series. Since Doctor Strange did show up in the series, along with, of course, all of Spidey's most popular villains, there's plenty of footage to use to put the trailer together, and it all works really well.

The lip sync is off, of course, but beyond that, the only thing that doesn't fit perfectly is the opening sequence with Peter and MJ, since they're together on ground level and not "up" anywhere. But that's a minor quibble. Beyond that, this whole thing could have worked as a story arc in the animated series. A lot of what the 90s cartoon did was serialized storytelling, at a time when that wasn't all that normal, especially for shows geared toward a younger audience. So turning something like Spider-Man: No Way Home into a long running story would certainly have worked.

It's normal for fans to have fun with movies trailers like this, and it's always fun to see the creative ways that those fans interpret the trailers. If you're excited for a movie, and that movie is still three months away, there's not much else you can do but enjoy whatever content is out there. And considering how many different Spider-Man cartoons have been made over the years, you could probably remake this trailer several times over if you were so inclined.

We can be sure to see a few more fun trailer adaptations like this for a while, at least until the next trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives. And when that happens we'll probably know a lot more about what is really going on in this movie, and then the fans will go really crazy.