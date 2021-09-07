Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Upcoming Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Amazon Prime has seemingly decided to make 2021 the year of musicals, with releases like Cinderella coming out not that long before this new movie is set to take the stage. With a trailer that just dropped not that long ago, fans of this might be wondering what exactly Everybody’s Talking About Jamie might be about.

Well look no further, because here is everything you need to know about the upcoming film, from its origins in the West End of London, to the cast of characters, to when we can expect it to come out as part of the 2021 movies.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Will Release In September 2021

Luckily, we won’t need to wait that long for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie to release soon on Amazon Prime, as the film will be coming out on September 17, 2021. With the Camila Cabello-led Cinderella releasing in September along with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, it looks like Amazon is shaping up for this month to be all about musicals.

Even so, keep this in mind in case this debut interferes with any of your favorite shows on Amazon Prime premiering, or maybe any new fall 2021 TV premieres. That way you can plan accordingly to watch this lovely adventure of a musical.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Will Star Newcomer Max Hardwood

If the star of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie sounds unfamiliar to you, you're not alone, because this musical stars a newcomer to Hollywood - Max Hardwood. Before his introductory role to the world of film, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his excitement at playing Jamie in the upcoming musical:

It’s my first professional job in anything! Theater, film, TV. So obviously, that comes with a lot of pressure. But it’s been a bit of a crazy process. [For the audition] I didn’t have an agent at the time, and I submitted via a self-tape for an open audition. And somehow managed to bag myself the role after about seven [rounds].

Hardwood also spoke about how important it is that a character like Jamie is the lead in a film like this, and how excited he is to be telling the story himself.

It's so brilliant that the film has got such a huge studio backing behind it, and it's so incredibly important to see. Because I live openly as a gay man in my own life, I didn't feel that pressure. We weren't telling a coming-out story. This is a story about a boy that wants to be a drag queen.

Hopefully, after his role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, we just might see more of Max Hardwood soon in TV and film - and maybe even some more movie musicals.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Also Stars Sarah Lancashire, Richard E. Grant And More

While Max Hardwood does play the titular character in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, there are plenty of other stars and actors who have signed on to the musical film. Sarah Lancashire of Coronation Street and Last Tango in Halifax fame is set to co-star with Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan, and Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, and Richard E. Grant, known for roles in Logan, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and most recently, playing Classic Loki on Loki.

Grant himself is going to be playing the drag queen that Jamie aspires after, and he recently spoke with Empire to talk about the work he had to do to prepare for the role:

I binge-watched every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. There’s so much courage and confidence required to pull it off. I’ve been very humbled and inspired by that. So I owe it to RuPaul.

With someone who has that much dedication, I can’t wait to see Grant in his role as Loco Chanelle. Then again, who wouldn’t look for an excuse to binge-watch all of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Will Be Directed By Jonathan Butterell

In his film directorial debut, Jonathan Butterell will be directing Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Butterall was actually the original creator of the West End show of the same name, and now, he’s eager to bring it to the screen so people all over the world can enjoy the wonderful story.

When talking to Variety at Outfest about the show and the biggest difference between the stage production and the film, Butterall said that it was the imagination that really set a line between the two.

What cinema allowed me to do was let my imagination fly. To use a camera in a way that showed scale, intimacy, color and production design.

Since Butterell literally created the show, I have hope that he will make the movie adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie wonderful.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Is All About Chasing Your Dreams And Accepting Who You Are

With a trailer that is so colorful and full of life, one can only wonder what Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be about. The upcoming musical will be all about chasing your dreams, and learning to accept yourself for who you are.

In the movie musical, we follow Jamie New, a teenager who lives in a blue collar English town, with a dream of a life on stage. While the rest of his school seems to be planning more expected lives after graduation, he contemplates revealing his true desire to be a drag queen.

While he has the loving support from his mother, best friend, and his mentor, Miss Loco Chanelle (the local drag queen legend), there are plenty of other ignorant people who try to rain on his parade. Now, it’s up to him and his community to inspire one another to learn and be more accepting of each other, and allow people to step into the spotlight and away from darkness.

Jonathan Butterell talked about the lessons Jamie would learn in the film via the same Empire interview from earlier, saying that there’s one song in particular about Grant’s character’s past that speaks all about the journey drag queens and the LGBTQ+ community have had to travel to get to where they are today.

It’s essentially a big dance track, like a needle-drop. What Hugo has to teach Jamie is history. He has to teach a young queer kid what shoulders he’s standing on. Even the queen community can forget what right they have now comes on the back of the fight of other people.

Watch The Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Trailer

If you’re anxiously waiting for the film to drop on Amazon Prime, be sure to check out the trailer again to get yourself even more hyped-up.

What are you looking forward to the most about this upcoming movie musical? Do you think Max Hardwood is going to knock it out of the park in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie? Is the music going to be just as catchy as The Greatest Showman soundtrack? Will this end up being one of the best movies on Amazon Prime? I can't wait until September 17th rolls around to find out!