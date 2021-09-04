Surprise, James Gunn Killed Off A Lot Of His Family In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn now has both of his feet planted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the DC Universe with his revamped The Suicide Squad release. Gunn has even linked both his franchises with a Guardians cameo in The Suicide Squad that many fans missed initially. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the way and might set up both Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, and fans can't wait to see their next adventure after the events of Vol. 2. It turns out James Gunn killed off a lot of his family in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

James Gunn packs a lot of secret cameos and easter eggs into his projects, and the best and possibly most disturbing one is the fact that he killed off a lot of his family in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm and elaborate on the family members he killed on screen in Guardians 2. Here’s the tweet:

See more

James Gunn confirms that the older couple we see that gets swallowed up by Ego, the living planet, is indeed his mother and father. James Gunn credited his parents as “Weird Old Man” and Weird Old Man’s Mistress,” making a joke for no one but himself to enjoy. It seems James Gunn got his entire family to come together to all get wiped off the face of the earth in a CGI sequence, and that’s pretty cool. James Gunn reveals even more family members appeared and met their demise in a follow-up tweet:

See more

James Gunn also got his brother, his brother’s wife, and their kids to appear next to his parents. And surprise, they also get mowed down by Ego the Living Planet. Gunn also used family members as aliens who also got killed in Guardians 2, so no one seems to have been left out of the fun. The filmmaker says his family enjoys dying on-screen, so maybe we will see them perish once again in a future production.

James Gunn has recently spoken about how much Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s script has changed, and it seems change is just a part of his creative process. MCU fans can't wait to see their favorite crew back in action, especially since it might be Gunn’s final Guardians film. At least one Guardian is enthusiastic bout going onward even if Vol.3 is Gunn’s last movie, and fans will probably be onboard as well.

The Suicide Squad was a true showcase for James Gunn, and it has DC fans excited for more. Gunn can not stop teasing his ideas for fan-favorite character Weasel, so it’s clear there is a lot more he can contribute to the DCEU. He has confirmed there will be more of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport in the future but not from a spin-off, but hopefully, we see both of them working on another DC project as soon as possible.