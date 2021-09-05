Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt After He Worked With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood history. Both actors have fought to strike a balance between keeping the details of their personal lives together private, and making sure they speak their truth. As details of their marriage and divorce have emerged in court and in the media, it’s led to some startling revelations -- most recently, that the pair "fought" over his decision to work with Harvey Weinstein.

In addition to his work as an actor, Brad Pitt has also branched out as a producer with his company, Plan B Entertainment. In a new interview with The Guardian, Angelina Jolie discussed Brad Pitt’s decision to seek funding from Harvey Weinstein for his 2012 film, Killing Them Softly, even after knowing the producer had attempted to assault her several years before:

We fought about it. Of course it hurt.

Harvey Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison term after being found guilty of predatory sexual assault and rape in 2020. According to Jolie, her own encounter with him occurred while she was promoting the 2002 film Playing By Heart, which he executive produced:

It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape. I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him. I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did.

Brad Pitt also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds, which Weinstein’s company co-produced in 2009. He made headlines in 2018 when his former girlfriend, Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed that he once threatened Harvey Weinstein after learning he had harassed her. The actress and entrepreneur became a key witness in The New York Times’ initial story about the producer’s long history of misconduct, alongside Angelina Jolie.

The couple's relationship began on the set of 2005’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith. It has remained tabloid fodder ever since, especially while their contentious -- and expensive -- divorce and custody battle has dragged on. At present, they are still working on resolving legal issues with some of their joint business ventures.

Despite it all, Angelina Jolie told The Guardian that what she wants most is for everyone in her family, including Brad Pitt, to heal and be peaceful. She recently partnered with Amnesty International to write a book called Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth, which will be released this October. She will also star in the highly-anticipated Marvel film Eternals, which hits theaters on November 5.