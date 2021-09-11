Psych 3: This Is Gus: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Third Psych Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's no mystery why Psych has remained such a popular favorite among TV lovers. With its affectionate buddy chemistry, playful banter, and winning mix of action, suspense, and comedy, USA Network's detective dramedy series became a dependable favorite. So much so that show creator Steve Franks and stars James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill brought the band back together for 2017's Psych: The Movie, and last year's Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home. Now, they'll team up once more for Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, which is expected to come out in 2022. Details remain slim, but we know a few key details, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know about Psych's third movie.

James Roday Rodriguez And Dule Hill Will Executive Produce And Reprise Their Roles As Shawn and Gus in Peacock’s Psych 3

What would a Psych movie be without Shawn and Gus? Well, it wouldn't be much of a Psych movie. Thankfully, James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill will return to executive produce this new streaming movie and reprise their roles as Shawn Spencer and Burton "Gus" Guster, respectively. Their warm camaraderie was crucial to the longevity of the show and, now, its subsequent movie continuations. That should be the case here, too.

The Movie Was Filmed In Vancouver Over The Summer

It's not as easy to get a production together as it used to be — well, admittedly, it was never really easy to shoot something, but it's particularly hard now. In addition to all the complicated factors that go into getting a film or show made through the Hollywood system, movie productions have to battle the many challenges that come with making something in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has caused several delays and difficulties throughout the past year, almost two years now. Despite these hardships, however, Psych 3: This Is Gus was able to roll cameras earlier this summer. While there haven't been too many reports about the shoot, it sounds like it went off without a hitch.

Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Jazmyn Simon, And Timothy Omundson Will Also Reprise Their Psych Roles

In addition to James Roday Rodriguez and Dule Hill reprising their roles in this Psych threequel, the streaming movie will see the return of Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, Jazmyn Simon, and Timothy Omundson to their respective parts. More specifically, Lawson will play Juliet O'Hara, Shawn's wife, Nelson will appear as Karen Vick, Chief of the San Francisco Police Department, Bernsen will return to the role of Henry Spencer, Shawn's father, Simon will play Selene, Gus' fiancée, and Omundson will lend his chops to Carlton Lassiter, Santa Barbara Police Department's Head Detective.

The Movie Features Our Lead Characters Going Rogue Before Gus’ Shotgun Wedding

But what's the plot this time around? In Psych 3: This Is Gus, we follow our stumbling sleuths, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dule Hill), as they prepare for the latter's shotgun wedding to Selene (Jazmyn Simon). Shawn is trying his bumbling best, but Gus has gotten a new nickname: Groomzilla. So, yeah...things aren't going so great. Nevertheless, in the midst of all these troubles, Shawn and Gus must go rogue in order to track down Selene's long-estranged husband (Allen Maldonado). Meanwhile, during Shawn and Gus' misadventures, Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with his future.

Psych 3: This Is Gus Is Directed By Series Creator Steve Franks

Suffice to say, Steve Franks has been an instrumental figure in turning Psych into such a beloved property. The showrunner kept an active hand in the dramedy's development throughout its run, and that creative pull continued with Psych: The Movie and Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, both of which he co-wrote and directed. Now, Franks will once again co-write and helm 2022's Psych 3: This Is Gus, the third installment in the movie series, but not the end of a trilogy — well, if Franks ultimately has his way, I should say.

It’s Written By Steve Franks And James Roday Rodriguez

Over the course of the show's run, James Roday Rodriguez played a bigger hand in the creative involvement of USA Network's Psych. He wrote and direct several episodes of the long-running series, and later, he also co-wrote Psych: The Movie and its sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home, with show creator Steve Franks. Now, that arrangement will continue with Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus — the latest collaboration between Franks and Rodriguez. Considering that a warm buddy dynamic is central to Psych's ever-endearing longevity, it's charming to know that the long-standing creative fusion between the show creator and its star has kept the franchise alive for a decade-plus.

Psych 3 Is The Midpoint In Steve Franks’ Six-Movie Series

Psych 3: This Is Gus is the third movie in the Psych film series, as the title suggests, but it won't be the final one — at least, if Steve Franks' plans come to full fruition. As the showrunner noted in an interview with EW at Comic-Con in 2017, Franks' goal is to make six movies based on his popular show, building into something of an extended franchise for this detective dramedy series. Of course, there's no guarantee that all these movies will come to be; maybe Franks' plans changed over time. But if the writer's aspirations are realized, Psych fans should ultimately be satisfied. Here's what he said:

[In the same] way that the Fast and the Furious movies used to be about street-racing and they've pivoted into heist movies and all that stuff, I kind of want the [Psych] movies to pivot into action-comedy where you can do something that feels like a feature movie and not just two episodes of Psych put together, because as fun as it is to watch this show, it's nothing compared to how fun it is to write this show and to make this movie.

Allen Maldonado Joined The Cast In A Notable Role

In addition to all the returning faces from the expanding Psych universe, Psych 3: This Is Gus will welcome Allen Maldonado into the mix. While he's a newcomer to the show, he should be familiar to TV fans. Notably, Maldonado played Curtis in ABC's black-ish, Honey Nutz in FXX's You're the Worst, and Bobby in TBS's The Last O.G. He can also be seen in Starz's Heels in the role of Rooster Robbins and he'll reunite with Dule Hill in ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In this upcoming streaming sequel, Maldonado will appear as private eye Alan Decker, Selene's estranged husband, as TV Line reported.

Psych 3: This Is Gus is expected to premiere on Peacock in 2022.