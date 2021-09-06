Star Wars Fan Got An A+ Response After Missing LEGOs in $350 Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A long time ago, in a marketing meeting far away, Star Wars and Lego became a pair as inseparable as R2-D2 and C-3PO. Throughout countless animated specials, video games, and construction sets produced between these iconic brands, fans have been able to recreate their favorite moments from George Lucas’ blockbuster epic. And thanks to a new story about the company sending an A+ response to a fan who bought a $350 set, just to find a bag of crucial pieces missing, it’s not hard to see why the world of Lego is absolutely a match for the Star Wars saga.

A fan by the name of John told his story to Inc, which starts like most customer concerns do, through an email to corporate. John informed Lego that his purchase of the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina set was, unfortunately, bound to be an incomplete affair, thanks to a certain bag of parts missing from the set. Ever creative with their handling, a representative from Lego assured John they’d be sending the missing pieces to him in the following message:

Dear John, Thanks for getting in touch with us and providing that information! I am so sorry that you are missing bag 14 from your Mos Eisley Cantina! This must be the work of Lord Vader.Fear not, for I have hired Han to get that bag right out to you. Have a bricktastic day and may the force be with you.

Promising that bag 14 would be on his doorstep “in the next 7-10 days (or less than 12 parsecs),” the folks at Lego Customer Service moved with Jedi like precision and kindness. Which is perfect, because the Mos Eisley Cantina is a Star Wars Lego set that absolutely lives up to its price point. Both in intricacy and in mere volume of pieces, Mos Eisley Cantina is absolutely a beast to put together, and the numbers only support that claim to fame.

According to the official Lego product listing, 21 mini-figures populate this Star Wars landmark in miniature, with a whopping 3,187 pieces playing a part in creating the magic. That’s not quite the 4,016 Death Star set we saw Jacob Batalon putting together in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it’s still not as simple as the 263 piece X-Wing Starfighter that Lego released as one of their first Star Wars models back in 1999. Just looking at the official photo for the set is enough to confirm that reality, as you’ll see below:

In case you were wondering, yes, the largest Star Wars Lego set is still, at the time of this writing, that sweet replica of the Millennium Falcon that clocked in at 7,541 pieces/$800. So the situation could have been much worse for the patient John. But no matter how big or small your Lego set of choice is, all it takes is one missing piece to ruin your day, as precision is the name of the game in this particular play system.

Lego’s handling in averting this Star Wars disaster in the making is a key example of what good customer service looks like. Whether you’re putting together a set based off an X-Wing Starfighter or a Millennium Falcon, or assuring a customer that they’ll be able to finish the Mos Eisley Cantina as nature intended, the proper building blocks ensure a lasting connection between fans and the brands that they engage in. And if you can throw in the appropriate references to liven up the process, you’ll probably be able to score a drink anywhere in the galaxy. Even in a wretched hive of scum and villainy.

However, if you’d rather enjoy Star Wars as a filmed spectacle, and through the power of Lego or not, Disney+ has you covered. With the entire Skywalker Saga, and tons of other specials and series to enjoy, you don’t need to jump to hyperspace to find your next adventure. Though if you’re not a Disney+ subscriber, you’ll want to check out The Disney Bundle offer, as that is required to stream the platform’s library, as well as the titles available to Hulu and ESPN+.