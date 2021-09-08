Game Of Thrones’ Richard Madden Drops F-Bomb Over Eternals’ Filming Challenges

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, both on the big and small screens. And with Shang-Chi in theaters and breaking records, the next movie set to arrive is Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals. The cast is full of household names, including Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. Although the Robb Stark actor recently dropped an F-bomb over Eternals’ filming challenges.

Chloé Zhao assembled an outstanding, diverse cast for Eternals. Game of Thrones fans were thrilled to learn that Kit Harrington and Richard Madden would both have roles, with the latter actor playing the extremely powerful hero Ikaris. But this came with some difficulty, namely because of the extensive wire work required of Madden on set. As he put it,

There was a lot of time on wires because my character flies, which was just physically fucking draining.

Touché. While Richard Madden will no doubt make flying look badass and easy, actually doing the work is an uncomfortable experience. Stretch that discomfort over days or weeks, and it makes sense that Madden might be physically drained from his time in the MCU.

Richard Madden’s comments come from a long interview with Wonderland about his career. Obviously his upcoming role in Eternals was part of the conversation, where the actor got real about the reality of shooting as Ikaris. Too bad flying isn’t quite as magical as it looks on the big screen.

As the trailers for Eternals show, Richard Madden’s character Ikaris has a number of superpowers. He’s shown flying into battle, as well as using some badass laser vision. Smart money says the hero will get into plenty of action, which means more time for Madden in his wire harness.

While Richard Madden no doubt dealt with some grueling filming challenges during his time on Game of Thrones, his work on Eternals is set in a very different fictional world. Rather than riding horses and getting into a medieval war, this time he’ll be facing terrifying new creatures and protecting the denizens of Earth.

As previously mentioned, Richard Madden isn’t the only familiar face in Eternals. He’s joined by the talents like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and others. The ensemble is Marvel’s most diverse cast yet, introducing the MCU’s first gay superhero and first deaf hero.

Eternals is set to arrive in theaters on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.