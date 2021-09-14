Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz Still Hanging Out, But Arrived At Met Gala Separately

The annual Met Gala always gets people talking. Wearing unique and frequently outlandish outfits is not simply common but expected. This year's event was no exception. There were some wild, and some quite revealing outfits. One of those was worn by Zoë Kravitz. But while the actress' attire got many people talking, it did not prevent people from noticing that she she walked the red carpet alone, despite the fact that Channing Tatum also attended the event.

While probably placing second to Ben Affleck and JLo in the "celebrity couple the world is invested in" competition, it's been rumored for quite some time that Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been seeing each other socially. People says that the pair have been "inseparable" of late. However, the two were separated at the Met Gala.

Channing Tatum reportedly arrived to the event first, wearing nothing too wild, just a simple tuxedo. Zoë Kravitz arrived later in an Anthony Vaccarello slip dress that left...little to the imagination to say the least.

Assuming that the reports of a relationship between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are not, somehow, completely off base, it seems that the pair simply isn't ready to announce their relationship publicly yet, even though at this point it seems like everybody knows.

More than likely, the pair is just taking things slow. Both halves of the couple are divorced. Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband at the end of 2020 and the marriage only officially ended a few weeks ago. Channing Tatum has been divorced from Jenna Dewan since late 2019, but as recently as this past April the two were still in court dealing with the division of property and child support among other things.

Divorce is a rough thing to go through even under the best circumstances, so it wouldn't be shocking if this new couple is happy moving at their own pace and is in no rush to move things along. As soon as they do declare themselves publicly they'll likely be in for a new level of public scrutiny.

Of course, they could also just be waiting until after they finish the work they're set to do together. Zoë Kravitz will be making her directorial debut with the film Pussy Island, a movie she also co-wrote, and Channing Tatum will star in the movie alongside Naomi Ackie. While they wouldn't be the first director and actor to be in a relationship while making a movie, it has to be at least a little weird when the person you're dating is essentially your boss.

At the end of the day, as long as Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are happy, it doesn't really matter whether they walk red carpets alone or together.