What Has Nick Fury Been Up To Since Avengers: Endgame?

Phase 4 of the MCU is in full swing, and now that some TV shows and movies in this new era have come out, it's becoming clear what some of the big threats to look out for will be. Still, despite receiving some answers to a handful of lingering mysteries post-Avengers: Endgame, but we still don't know a lot about what's happening with key characters like Nick Fury, who was returned to life with the rest of the dusted in the fourth Avengers movie and seen attending Tony Stark's funeral.

We do have a little to go on, of course, thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home, but as the story of Phase 4 is filled out, the explanation has only gotten more confusing. So for those who may need a refresher on what Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is up to, let's revisit that and then speculate a bit further on where he's going in the future.

Where Nick Fury Is Currently At

Nick Fury was last seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, though not quite as much as it appeared. It's revealed at the end of the movie that the Nick Fury Peter has dealt with was not Nick Fury at all, but the Skrull Talos in disguise. As for where the actual Nick Fury is, he's up in space with a lot of other Skrulls and checking out photo-realistic photos of beaches.

WandaVision featured another brief scene that seemingly referenced Nick Fury after Monica Rambeau was approached by a Skrull towards the end of the series. She was asked to travel to space to talk to a friend of her mother, and Marvel fans are aware that Monica's mother was friends with Fury. It would appear he's in the process of recruiting help for his space project, but what is that project exactly?

Why Is Nick Fury In Space?

Nick Fury is in space, and based on what we know about the character from the past, he's someone who likes to be prepared for any threats. This led to the assumption that Fury felt it pertinent to keep an eye on space rather than Earth, but when Loki teased immediate trouble in the multiverse, it kind of threw a wrench in the theory. If Nick Fury is aware of the multiverse and the threat it could cause, one would assume he wouldn't be isolated with a bunch of aliens in space.

With that being said, it's not as though the rule is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can only deal with one crisis at a time. There could be major issues with invading universes, but that doesn't mean that Nick Fury doesn't have his eye on a different major threat approaching Earth. He does, after all, have his own series on the way called Secret Invasion, so is all this space business tied to that? If so, that would explain all the Skrulls, given that the original Marvel Comics story featured Skrulls slowly taking over the identities of heroes.

Another possibility and explanation for why Fury wanted Monica Rambeau, is that this is a slow build to the next Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels. If the MCU had two crises at once, it's feasible that at least one of them could be handled by one of the most powerful heroes currently in the cinematic universe, Captain Marvel. Perhaps Fury is keeping a watchful eye on whatever's off in the distance and hoping Captain Marvel and her allies past, present and future, can deal with what's coming.

Is Anyone Else Working With Nick Fury?

Talos and the Skrulls are clearly working under Nick Fury's direction, but I started wondering recently, are they the only ones? We know that Nick Fury has a good relationship with Captain Marvel, and she was seen communicating with Wong in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If Carol and Wong are in frequent communication, then would it be crazy to assume that Wong has kept in touch with Fury?

I don't think so, and I almost have to believe that Wong may have been handed the keys to the kingdom in terms of wrangling superheroes. There was something about that post-credits scene in Shang-Chi that felt very similar to when Nick Fury began his work on The Avengers initiative. Someone has to do the grunt work while Fury is up in space, and based on what we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Talos isn't exactly the best man for the job. Wong could certainly be the next Fury if that's a title that needs to be filled.

The biggest question may be whether or not there needs to be a replacement for Nick Fury, because despite numerous problems on Earth, Fury doesn't seem to want to leave his space station. At least, he hasn't done so yet, and given the various travel methods in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get to and from space, couldn't he make return trips back and forth if he had to? Of course, it's completely possible Fury has been back and forth between Earth and space, and we just never saw it on screen. So this line of question ultimately just brings us back to the big question we don't know the answer to: what the hell is he doing up there?

Ultimately, I'm assuming the only thing we need for that answer is time. The MCU will likely do a check-in with Nick Fury in The Marvels, and if not, we know there's a Secret Invasion show he's guaranteed to be in. It doesn't seem as though he'll be in Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though who knows. Given all the imbalance in the multiverse, I'm not ruling out the possibility of seeing a "Nick Fury," which could eventually bring on the actual Nick Fury to come face to face with a doppelgänger.

For example, Andrew Garfield keeps denying he's in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but should we believe him?