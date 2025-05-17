Megan Fox's Stunning Castlecore Nails Are Proof Why This Aesthetic Needs To Be The Next Big Trend

I think it’s safe to say that Megan Fox is someone with the fashion resume to set a trend. She was an iconic adopter of the sheer trend . She knows how to rock a Barbiecore moment. Plus, her edgy and gorgeous style is simply always one that turns heads. Now, she’s rocking pretty and pink Castlecore nails, and I really need this to become a major fashion trend now.

While we haven’t had a major fashion moment from Fox in a while, recently, her nails were the star of the show. Over on Nails of LA’s Instagram, an image of the Jennifer's Body star's nails was posted, and she was rocking a set with an elaborate, baby pink, almost Renaissance-like design. Take a look:

The illustrations on her nails are giving big painting and tapestry energy. When I look at these, I think of the Medieval art I’ve seen in museums or even stained glass windows I’ve seen in old churches. To put a name on this look, I’d say it’s giving Castlecore.

Earlier this year, Castlecore was dubbed a possible big home trend for 2025, according to House Beautiful . According to their report, Pinterest had dubbed Castlecore a top trend of the year, and it cited fantastical megahit books like Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses as reasons why this trend could become a big deal in both home design and fashion.

Now, when we think of Castlecore, fashion moments that come to mind are Chappell Roan’s Medieval 2024 VMA look , which this article cited, and Blake Lively’s 2018 Met Gala dress – you know, the opulent red and gold number she wore to fit the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. I’m talking high drama, bold and deep colors, and royal energy.

Fox’s nails fit right into that while also giving a bit of Cottagecore energy thanks to the light pink base color.

Now, I want Castlecore to really take over fashion. I want to see more corsets, like the spiky one Fox wore last year, more tapestry or painting-like garments, like her nails show off, and big, opulent moments, generally.

In some ways, Castlecore does remind me of Cottagecore or Regency, Bridgerton -esque fashion . It’s big and grand like some of Bridgerton’s best gowns . However, it’s also darker, gothic, and based on an earlier point in history (the story notes Tudor monarchs inspire this rather than Regency royalty).

Overall, I need more of it, especially new takes on it, like Megan Fox’s nails. So, let’s make Castlecore a trend, please and thank you.