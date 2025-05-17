Megan Fox's Stunning Castlecore Nails Are Proof Why This Aesthetic Needs To Be The Next Big Trend
Let's make Castlecore a thing.
I think it’s safe to say that Megan Fox is someone with the fashion resume to set a trend. She was an iconic adopter of the sheer trend. She knows how to rock a Barbiecore moment. Plus, her edgy and gorgeous style is simply always one that turns heads. Now, she’s rocking pretty and pink Castlecore nails, and I really need this to become a major fashion trend now.
While we haven’t had a major fashion moment from Fox in a while, recently, her nails were the star of the show. Over on Nails of LA’s Instagram, an image of the Jennifer's Body star's nails was posted, and she was rocking a set with an elaborate, baby pink, almost Renaissance-like design. Take a look:
The illustrations on her nails are giving big painting and tapestry energy. When I look at these, I think of the Medieval art I’ve seen in museums or even stained glass windows I’ve seen in old churches. To put a name on this look, I’d say it’s giving Castlecore.
Earlier this year, Castlecore was dubbed a possible big home trend for 2025, according to House Beautiful. According to their report, Pinterest had dubbed Castlecore a top trend of the year, and it cited fantastical megahit books like Fourth Wing and A Court of Thorns and Roses as reasons why this trend could become a big deal in both home design and fashion.
Now, when we think of Castlecore, fashion moments that come to mind are Chappell Roan’s Medieval 2024 VMA look, which this article cited, and Blake Lively’s 2018 Met Gala dress – you know, the opulent red and gold number she wore to fit the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. I’m talking high drama, bold and deep colors, and royal energy.
Fox’s nails fit right into that while also giving a bit of Cottagecore energy thanks to the light pink base color.
Now, I want Castlecore to really take over fashion. I want to see more corsets, like the spiky one Fox wore last year, more tapestry or painting-like garments, like her nails show off, and big, opulent moments, generally.
In some ways, Castlecore does remind me of Cottagecore or Regency, Bridgerton-esque fashion. It’s big and grand like some of Bridgerton’s best gowns. However, it’s also darker, gothic, and based on an earlier point in history (the story notes Tudor monarchs inspire this rather than Regency royalty).
Overall, I need more of it, especially new takes on it, like Megan Fox’s nails. So, let’s make Castlecore a trend, please and thank you.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
