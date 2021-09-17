Candyman: How To Watch The 2021 Horror Movie Streaming At Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you haven’t had the time (or nerves) to catch Nia DaCosta’s long-awaited Candyman -- the direct sequel to the 1992 supernatural horror film -- in the theaters for one reason or another, don’t feel all that bad as the movie is now available to watch at home via early access. The 2021 slasher film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Tony Todd has already made a killing at the box office since its August 2021 debut, and now you can watch it for yourself from the comfort (and safety from evil spirits) of your own home. But before you go into your bathroom and say his name five times, here's everything you need to know about how to watch Candyman streaming.

Where To Watch Candyman (2021) Streaming

Okay, if you’re planning to watch Candyman on your next movie night, there are a couple of things you need to know before you check out one of the best horror movies of the year. At this time, you can catch the movie on Amazon through the early access option which gives people the opportunity to watch movies not long after they begin their theatrical run. Once you purchase the $19.99 rental through Amazon, you have 30 days to start watching Candyman and 48 hours to finish from the moment you start the movie. This two-day window gives you plenty of time if you want to watch Candyman streaming multiple times or if it’s just too much to watch in one sitting.

Rent Candyman on VOD on Amazon.

Rent Candyman on VOD on Vudu.

Will Candyman Be On Netflix?

Over the past decade or so, Netflix has become synonymous with streaming. However, this doesn’t mean that every movie will land on the streaming giant for one reason or another. At this time, it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to see the Candyman cast in action on Netflix, but you may eventually be able to watch it on HBO Max at some point following its theatrical run due to Universal Pictures’ soon-to-expire deal with HBO. All Universal movies scheduled for release in 2022 and beyond will end up on the Peacock streaming service.

How To Watch The Original Candyman Streaming

If you haven’t seen the original 1992 Candyman or haven’t watched it since an elementary school slumber party where you tested your young bravery in a friend’s bathroom mirror, fear not as the classic slasher is currently streaming. This creates the perfect situation for someone who wants to have a fun and terrifying double-feature as we enter the fall and Halloween movie season.

Stream Candyman on Tubi.

Rent/buy Candyman on Amazon.

Well, this should be more than enough to get you on your way to watch Candyman on VOD. After checking it out, don't forget to take a look at our list of upcoming horror movies to see what other thrills and chills are coming to a theater or streaming service near you.