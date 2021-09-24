Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Pleads To Fans To Stop Showing Up At His Home In Honest Video

Encounters between Hollywood stars and fans are just another sign of fame and success. While most of these are cordial and fun, others can veer into awkward, if not dangerous, territory. Unfortunately, Shazam! star Zachary Levi faced the latter. Unlike ones that happen in public places, Levi’s incident came to his front door. Facing such a scary encounter led the actor to post a video about pleading with fans to stop showing up at his home.

The Shazam! star took to his Instagram to send out the crucial message to his followers. Zachary Levi created the video after two fans came to his front door unexpectedly while he was at home. After facing similar encounters, Levi seemed to have enough of these moments. He said about fans stopping by unexpectedly:

Don’t show up at people’s homes. It’s rude, it’s unnerving, it's unsettling. And it’s not going to yield the reward that you think it’s going to yield. Because people will know that you're lying to them. It’s very disrespectful, you think that I’m dumb enough to fall for the charade that you’re doing at my front doorstep. No, that’s not the case. You feel violated, you feel creeped out.

Zachary Levi calling out the fans was likely the right move for him and his safety. The Shazam! star seemed tired and wary of fans coming to his home unexpectedly. As the actor pointed out, showing up at a famous person’s home won’t receive the love and adulation they’re expecting. Levi isn’t the only celebrity to deal with unexpected guests showing up at their homes or other places. He echoed similar sentiments to those expressed by other Hollywood stars.

The encounter seemed to leave the actor very disturbed and shaken after coming face to face with the trespassers. Even with his nice tone, Zachary Levi couldn’t hide his fear of the situation.

Zachary Levi’s account of the encounter may have ended innocently, but not all of them end that way. As Levi pointed out, the incident didn’t just happen unexpectedly. The two fans had to search for his address and find his exact location to arrive on his doorstep. While the two women just wanted to meet the actor, he could’ve been in real danger if their plot was more nefarious. It’s not only scary for the celebrity, but also potentially for the fans. If the Shazam! star had a different demeanor, it could’ve ended terribly for them if things turned violent. Thankfully, all parties involved were able to walk away from the situation unharmed.

Despite the frightening fan incident, Zachary Levi had some cause to celebrate as Shazam! Fury of the Gods wrapped earlier this month. Hopefully, the incident didn’t dampen his spirits. Moviegoers will have to wait until June 2, 2023 to see Shazam and the Marvel family protect the Earth from outside forces.