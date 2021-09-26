Disney Head Honcho Bob Chapek Talks Fast Pass Replacement And Why He Thinks It’s A Positive
There have been a lot of changes at Disney parks over the last couple of years. One of the most significant has been the end of Disney World and Disneyland’s FastPass program. While its replacement, Genie Plus, has inspired some backlash from fans, the company’s CEO, Bob Chapek, still believes it offers a lot of upsides.
When Disney announced that its long-standing Fastpass program would soon be a thing of the past, it marked a new era for their beloved parks and legions of fans. In its place, the Disney Genie app's new features will give visitors the ability to reserve spots on rides during available windows of time, for an additional daily fee per ticket. In an interview with Seeking Alpha, Bob Chapek explained how park closures due to COVID-19 drove their decision to these decisions, and why he thinks they’re a step in the right direction:
Bob Chapek also made it clear that the Genie Plus program is a work in progress. With this, he believes that it will improve as the parks continue to reopen and as the higher-ups at Disney continue to gauge its effectiveness:
Since Disney World, Disneyland and other Disney parks have begun to reopen over the last several months, the company has faced an uphill battle in terms of attracting visitors. They continue to experiment with attractions and incentives to bring guests back, some of which appear to be working better than others. It will be interesting to see how Genie Plus helps (or hinders) those efforts after it launches this fall.
