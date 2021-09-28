Proposal Video Goes Wrong At Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, But There's A Happy Ending

I don't know if there are statistics on this, but there's probably at least one couple that gets engaged somewhere at Walt Disney World every day of the year. We all see the videos and the social media posts and if you haven't done it yourself, you probably have some friends that did. There's a multitude of ways one might try to do the proposal to make it special or surprising. Do you do it with a favorite Disney character? Do you have the ring delivered on top of dessert at Cinderella's Royal Table? But it can apparently be too surprising, as one man seemingly learned earlier this year.

A pair of TikTok videos has been making the rounds of a Magic Kingdom proposal that took place this past summer. A man comes up behind who I hope is his girlfriend, and bends the knee with a ring in his hand while she is getting her picture taken. The idea being that she'll turn around, see him, and be shocked and surprised. And it's a brilliant idea, as long as she actually turns around.

In the first video, she takes a picture and simply moves on. She doesn't realize he's back there and the poor guy just has to stand there like a goof with a ring in his hand. He waits, in case she happens to turn around, but she does not. Eventually, he's forced to get up and follow after her. It's all sort of depressing. This incredibly romantic moment was lost, and it was probably not how he envisioned things going.

As somebody who also proposed at Walt Disney World, I can feel this pain. I wanted to propose during fireworks. Unfortunately, timing always worked against us and we kept missing the shows. At least in my case, I was the only one who knew that things weren't working out quite right. Here, the woman being proposed to might not see him, but lots of other people certainly do.

But all is not lost. There is a second video, which appears to pick up right where the first one left off, and it gives us the happily ever after we all want for this couple. He tries once again, coming up behind her with the ring on bended knee, and this time she notices.

It all works out in the end, like the romance of a Disney movie. And I guess, if nothing else, they have both a romantic story, and a funny story, about the time they got engaged at Magic Kingdom. I suppose it makes everything that much more special and memorable. And maybe these videos will also help future guests looking to propose at Walt Disney World, maybe do it where she can see you.