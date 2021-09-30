Rebel Wilson Shares Motivational Post On Improving Health And Making Lasting Weight Loss Change

Audiences really fell in love with Rebel Wilson when she played “Fat Amy” in the 2012 comedy Pitch Perfect. In the movie about a group of women in college coming together for an a capella competition, we were introduced to the Aussie actress’ smart humor and incredible singing voice. Within the past number of years, Wilson has found success in big movies, including How To Be Single, Isn’t It Romantic and Jojo Rabbit. Next time you see her in a movie, chances are you'll do a bit of a double-take, because since last year, she’s been on a transformative fitness journey.

As the actress shared, 2020 is the year she turned 40, and in reaction to turning a new decade, Rebel Wilson decided to embark on a “year of health” and in turn lost a ton of weight. Over a year after setting her big goal, the Pitch Perfect star has shared a sweet and inspiring message on Instagram about what she’s learned from taking time to “improve” herself.

A photo posted by on

As Rebel Wilson wrote, she believes it’s “never too late to improve yourself,” whether that be your health, heart, happiness or harmony. She shared a picture of herself in a red bathing suit, posing next to some kind of massive tree branch while sending an inspiring message that “trying to be a lil bit better” each week is worth the trouble. Wilson's changes in her physique is proof that one’s health doesn’t have to remain how it is if you’re unhappy with it.

The actress has opened up about where her fitness journey started when she was looking into fertility, and a doctor told her she’d have a much better chance of having success with freezing her eggs if she spent more time on her health. Rebel Wilson reportedly lost over 60 pounds in 2020, and going into 2021, she was nervous as to how she’d keep it off. Given recent pictures of the actress, she has remained able to despite a lot of big changes to her lifestyle. Wilson has said that she particularly has taken part in emotional eating, which is using food to make yourself feel better.

A photo posted by on

Rebel Wilson has shared that since losing weight, she’s noticed a change in the way people have treated her, offering to carry her groceries and so forth as a slimmer person, while speaking to The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin. She’s also shared that she feels much more confident in her skin, and therefore posting on social media, such as with the above post. The actress worked out seven days a week and focused on a high-protein diet.

Rebel Wilson’s next projects include Senior Year, where she’ll play a woman who wakes up from a 20-year-coma and returns to her high school, and a drama about archeology called The Almond and the Seahorse.