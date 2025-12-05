Calls For DC To Restore The SnyderVerse Have Picked Up Steam After That Netflix Deal

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular. And while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe (with the first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters), another twist came thanks to Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. and its properties. Following this news, there have been renewed calls by fans to restore the SnyderVerse.

Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), the filmmaker's fans started campaigning for the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and allow him to produce his two planned Justice League sequels. While there's been no indication of this actually happening, Netflix's deal with Warner Bros. has some fans feeling hopeful. And they're taking to Twitter to make their voices known, check it out below:

Chances of Snyderverse getting restored is damn too high now #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ge8OaQTojiDecember 5, 2025

Indeed, if you search the hashtag there are plenty of fans out there who are finding new hope for the SnyderVerse in the wake of Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Because while James Gunn has been methodically crafting a new shared universe, there's a chance that his new deal could open the door for big changes to the DCU.

Snyder's fans are super passionate about his scrapped plans for the DCEU, even after Superman's box office performance earlier this year. The reshoots for The Snyder Cut only increased this, with his version of Justice League teasing things to come. Plenty of folks are sounding off online about keep hope alive amidst the recent shakeup in the industry. Another tweet reads:

Imagine if Netflix gives GENUINE DC fans what they want and brings back the Snyderverse and the viewing numbers are astronomical as expected. It would be a wake up call to the owners of Star Wars, Star Trek, etc. We could be on the brink of getting ALL franchises back on track! pic.twitter.com/Y4SFAmO6hbDecember 5, 2025

While this person is speaking about big genre franchises, there are bound to be major affects in the industry as a whole as a result of Netflix and Warner Bros. deal if it goes through. Some people online are even calling for new leadership behind DC Studios, with one Tweet reading:

Please fire James Gunn and restore the SNYDERVERSE!

Given that we're still quite early in James Gunn's overall plans for the DCU, this seems unlikely. But there are tons of questions and hypotheticals about what might happen within the studio amidst the deal. There are a ton of studio plans outside of the superhero genre that are being similarly questioned by fans and industry folks alike.

Fans of Zack Snyder are known for their dedication, as well as the ways they tried to get his version of Justice League released for years. That includes flying a plane asking for The Snyder Cut over Southern California. One fan tweeted out his passion for trying to make the larger SnyderVerse a reality, posting:

Netflix buying WB could be good for us. But we haven't won anything. It's not a win until the #SnyderVerse is officially confirmed. Job's not finished! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/tYODELPtcADecember 5, 2025

A ton of the fans are using footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League to share their excitement about the future. One of which shows Jared Leto's Joker, who finally got a scene with Ben Affleck's Batman thanks to the aforementioned reshoots. Check it out:

He who laughs last… pic.twitter.com/kXB2kKszq3December 5, 2025

Whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen, and it does feel like a long shot. But the same was said about the Snyder Cut ever seeing the light of day, and that miraculously ended up happening. As such, we should expect this type of ongoing fan response for the foreseeable future.

The next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for the former DCEU, that can be re-watched over on HBO Max.