Calls For DC To Restore The SnyderVerse Have Picked Up Steam After That Netflix Deal
Snyder's fans aren't messing around.
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular. And while DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has been crafting a new shared universe (with the first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters), another twist came thanks to Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. and its properties. Following this news, there have been renewed calls by fans to restore the SnyderVerse.
Following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), the filmmaker's fans started campaigning for the studio to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and allow him to produce his two planned Justice League sequels. While there's been no indication of this actually happening, Netflix's deal with Warner Bros. has some fans feeling hopeful. And they're taking to Twitter to make their voices known, check it out below:
Chances of Snyderverse getting restored is damn too high now #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ge8OaQTojiDecember 5, 2025
Indeed, if you search the hashtag there are plenty of fans out there who are finding new hope for the SnyderVerse in the wake of Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. and HBO Max. Because while James Gunn has been methodically crafting a new shared universe, there's a chance that his new deal could open the door for big changes to the DCU.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics). Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
Snyder's fans are super passionate about his scrapped plans for the DCEU, even after Superman's box office performance earlier this year. The reshoots for The Snyder Cut only increased this, with his version of Justice League teasing things to come. Plenty of folks are sounding off online about keep hope alive amidst the recent shakeup in the industry. Another tweet reads:
Imagine if Netflix gives GENUINE DC fans what they want and brings back the Snyderverse and the viewing numbers are astronomical as expected. It would be a wake up call to the owners of Star Wars, Star Trek, etc. We could be on the brink of getting ALL franchises back on track! pic.twitter.com/Y4SFAmO6hbDecember 5, 2025
While this person is speaking about big genre franchises, there are bound to be major affects in the industry as a whole as a result of Netflix and Warner Bros. deal if it goes through. Some people online are even calling for new leadership behind DC Studios, with one Tweet reading:
Given that we're still quite early in James Gunn's overall plans for the DCU, this seems unlikely. But there are tons of questions and hypotheticals about what might happen within the studio amidst the deal. There are a ton of studio plans outside of the superhero genre that are being similarly questioned by fans and industry folks alike.
Fans of Zack Snyder are known for their dedication, as well as the ways they tried to get his version of Justice League released for years. That includes flying a plane asking for The Snyder Cut over Southern California. One fan tweeted out his passion for trying to make the larger SnyderVerse a reality, posting:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Netflix buying WB could be good for us. But we haven't won anything. It's not a win until the #SnyderVerse is officially confirmed. Job's not finished! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/tYODELPtcADecember 5, 2025
A ton of the fans are using footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League to share their excitement about the future. One of which shows Jared Leto's Joker, who finally got a scene with Ben Affleck's Batman thanks to the aforementioned reshoots. Check it out:
He who laughs last… pic.twitter.com/kXB2kKszq3December 5, 2025
Whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen, and it does feel like a long shot. But the same was said about the Snyder Cut ever seeing the light of day, and that miraculously ended up happening. As such, we should expect this type of ongoing fan response for the foreseeable future.
The next upcoming DC movie heading to theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for the former DCEU, that can be re-watched over on HBO Max.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.