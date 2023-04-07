Addicted To Nostalgia | 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Review

Powered by RedCircle

It’s a big week at the movies! On today’s show, we take a look at what is projected to be the best Easter weekend at the box office with The Super Mario Bros. Movie leading the way. Ben Affleck’s Air is also opening this weekend, and we think it will grab moviegoers over the weeks to come for a respectable return before heading to streaming.

Barbie dropped a new trailer which seems to have grabbed ahold of the zeitgeist. We’re all looking forward to Greta Gerwig’s latest, and we can’t wait to see if it holds onto this momentum through its summer release. Stick around through the show for our reviews of Paint starring Owen Wilson, Ben Affleck’s Air, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, all of which we really enjoyed! What a time to be a movie fan, folks.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:04:31 - Box Office Chat: Easter Weekend, and D&D’s Results

00:20:03 - Barbie Trailer Reaction

00:33:13 - Paint Review

00:37:05 - Air Review

00:47:40 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review

00:54:02 - Our Favorite Video Game Movie Adaptation

01:11:53 - Outro

