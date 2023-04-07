Addicted To Nostalgia | 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Review
It’s going to be a big weekend at the box office.
It’s a big week at the movies! On today’s show, we take a look at what is projected to be the best Easter weekend at the box office with The Super Mario Bros. Movie leading the way. Ben Affleck’s Air is also opening this weekend, and we think it will grab moviegoers over the weeks to come for a respectable return before heading to streaming.
Barbie dropped a new trailer which seems to have grabbed ahold of the zeitgeist. We’re all looking forward to Greta Gerwig’s latest, and we can’t wait to see if it holds onto this momentum through its summer release. Stick around through the show for our reviews of Paint starring Owen Wilson, Ben Affleck’s Air, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, all of which we really enjoyed! What a time to be a movie fan, folks.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:00:00 - Intro
00:04:31 - Box Office Chat: Easter Weekend, and D&D’s Results
00:20:03 - Barbie Trailer Reaction
00:33:13 - Paint Review
00:37:05 - Air Review
00:47:40 - The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review
00:54:02 - Our Favorite Video Game Movie Adaptation
01:11:53 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University.
